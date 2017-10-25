Lakers stun No. 3 Willmar in last-second thriller

“I’m so proud of you guys,” Omang said in the final huddle.

He should be.

The Laker football team has been on a weekly quest to play a complete football game and was left wondering if it would happen after a 3-5 regular season campaign. That complete game came Tuesday night.

“We all want it and we all talked about it,” DL quarterback Jackson Haire said. “Coach talked about it’s all about surviving and advance. That’s what we went out there and did.”

Quite literally, as the Lakers held off a final Willmar offensive play at the buzzer on a pass from Drey Dirksen to the back of the end zone intended for Noah Slagter past the swat of DL's Jake Bettcher with Reed Mace sticking to Slagter.

The pass sailed just over Slagter’s fingertips and sent the Laker bench sprinting on the field in celebration with a crazy, one-point victory.

“Everybody talks about being 0-0 but it doesn’t matter when you play that game,” said Omang. “We played it when we needed it and it just took us a while to get there.”

The Lakers began the season injured but head into the section semifinals on the biggest wave in the last nine weeks.

“A lot of the stuff that’s happened to us this year, seeds and records don’t measure all that stuff,” Omang said. “We lost two of our best players for four weeks and that just killed us. Even though stuff didn’t go our way, we responded. Our young guys are kicking ass. They’re good football players.”

Haire led all rushers with 120 yards on 19 hard-hitting carries and he scored three touchdowns.

“I just went out there and played my heart out, played like it was my last game and that’s what all of us did,” said Haire.

Isaiah Thompson also passed the century mark with 109 yards on 24 carries.

The Laker defense forced a three-and-out on Willmar’s first drive of the game and the Lakers’ first play in response was a 32-yard Jake Bettcher completion to Tanner Doppler on the halfback option pass to get started with a bang.

After an eight-yard run by Thompson, Haire sprinted 21 yards to the end zone to punch Willmar in the mouth 6-0 less than three minutes into the game. Braeden Wimmer made the kick and created some magic on the ensuing kickoff.

Wimmer kicked a diagonal squib past the five Cardinals up front and in front of the returners in the midfield trickling toward the sideline. The ball froze the nearest Cardinal and ended up in the hands of DL’s Eli Brooks for a huge opportunity to go up two scores.

Thompson cashed in from 17 yards out and Wimmer was 2-2 kicking for a 14-0 lead at the 7:30 mark.

The Cardinals had gained one yard from scrimmage in the game, but scored on successive drives, first on a Dirksen five-yard run and a four-yard pass to Slagter to cut the lead to 14-12. Willmar was absent a kicking game and went for two on all six touchdowns. The Cards converted only twice leaving points off the scoreboard in a game where each point was premium.

DL responded moving 70 yards in 13 plays to get inside the five, but Tayler Tjaden pounced on a Nordmark fumble at the four-yard line.

Willmar failed to convert a big turnover into points and the Laker offense ate up double-digit chunks of turf on a Thompson run, Doppler reception and a Gabe Hanninen run to set up Haire from a yard out. Wimmer’s point-after kick was blocked to leave DL in the lead 20-12 with three minutes remaining in the half.

Dirksen passed the Cardinals to the red zone and found Caleb Ditmarson from 18-yards out to pull within two at 20-18. The game went to the break after DL stuffed Dirksen’s two-point run to tie.

“Perseverance and never-say-die attitude; that’s what we had out there,” said Haire.

DL came out with Mace at quarterback and Bettcher in the backfield with Haire on the bench to give Willmar a different look to start the second half. The Cardinals shut down the DL duo after one first down gained.

Dirksen faced fourth-and-seven at the Laker 31 and threw a dart to Ditmarson for the only Willmar lead of the game 26-20 after a two-point pass to Jake Evans.

The lead lasted four minutes as DL gained 70 yards on 10 plays culminating in a six-yard Haire run. Wimmer was roughed on the kick try and Omang took the penalty and went for two. Haire punched it in to go up 28-26 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

With the score so tight, each extra point try was like one small game within the game.

Fumbles have haunted the Lakers this season, but Ditmarson coughed up the ball into the hands of Ben Boomgarden near the home sideline on the Cards’ next play from scrimmage.

DL took over at midfield and Nordmark made Willmar pay from two yards away. Wimmer made his third attempt and DL grabbed big momentum leading 35-26 heading to the final 12 minutes.

“We stick to our stuff and sometimes I feel like I give the same messages, but we stay together and when you keep working, you can do crazy stuff,” Omang said.

The Laker defense came up huge stopping tailback Ethan Roux on fourth-and-one, by inches, at the DL 11 on Willmar’s opening drive of the final quarter.

Willmar answered by forcing Ethan Schweigart to punt from his goal line three plays later.

The Cardinals moved 38 yards in 40 seconds when Dirksen hit Slagter from eight yards out to close to 35-34 after a two-point pass to Ditmarson.

On second down, Haire ran a Laker staple in the offensive scheme, the tight end go pattern down the hash mark for 49 yards to Eli Brooks. Hanninen scored on a 12-yard second down run right up the gut to take a 41-34 lead. Haire tried for two to put the game on ice up two scores, but was stopped a half-yard from the goal line.

Willmar ate up over half of the remaining five minutes to get Roux in from a yard out with 1:32 to play and lined up for two points and the lead trailing 41-40.

Dirksen’s pass was incomplete.

The Cards had to onside kick but Dirksen’s dribbler did not travel the necessary 10 yards.

The Lakers faced a fourth-and-five at midfield after two failed runs and a Haire fumble he was able to retrieve on second down. Willmar burnt all three timeouts to preserve the game clock.

On the punt, Schweigart saved the season by tracking down a snap high and five yards over his head to get off a high kick and pin Willmar at their own 18-yard line with one-minute to play.

“Came down, didn’t get the first down like we wanted and punted it off,” said Haire. “Our defense held in there great, did a great job.”

The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense.

The Lakers (4-5) earn a semifinal trip to No. 2 Fergus Falls (7-1) Saturday, Oct. 28 at Otter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“We want to go out there and come out excited and get it, right off the bat, just like we did in this game,” Haire said.

While the victory was the biggest of the football season for the Lakers, the actual win was well-deserved and a meaningful reminder to not give up, especially for a team that has battled through plenty of problems to get to this point.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity, when that’s the case, eventually, you want to change it and that’s what I talked to them about,” Omang said. “Bad stuff is going to happen in your life, but you have to be the same guy and come back and fix it.”

DL 14 6 8 14 — 41

W 12 6 8 14 — 40

Scoring:

First quarter

D — Jackson Haire 20 run (kick good)

D — Isaiah Thompson 17 run (kick good)

W — Drey Dirksen 3 run (conversion failed)

W — Dirksen 4 pass to Slagter (conversion failed)

Second quarter

D — Haire 1 run (kick blocked)

W — Caleb Ditmarson 16 pass from Dirksen (conversion failed)

Third quarter

W — Ditmarson 30 pass from Dirksen (Jake Evans pass from Dirksen)

D — Haire 6 run (Haire run)

Fourth quarter

D — Nordmark 1 run (kick good)

W — Slagter 7 pass from Dirksen (Ditmarson pass from Dirksen)

D — Gabe Hanninen 12 run (conversion failed)

W — Ethan Roux 2 run (pass failed)

Detroit Lakes

First downs: 21 ... Penalties: 4-25 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Jackson Haire 19-120, Isaiah Thompson 24-109, Gabe Hanninen 3-19, 56-305 ... Passing (Individual and team): Haire 4-6-94-0, Jacob Bettcher 1-1-32-0. 5-7-126-0 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Tanner Doppler 3-71, Eli Brooks 1-49, 5-126 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Boomgaarden 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Doppler 7-6, Tristan Rader 4-3

Willmar

First downs: 25 ... Penalties: 5-40 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Drey Dirksen 18-79, Ethan Roux 9-30, Caleb Owens 5-17. 32-126 ... Passing (Individual and team): Dirksen 25-39-360-0. 25-39-360-0 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Noah Slagter 9-147, Caleb Ditmarson 5-82, Jake Evans 5-70, Nick Prokosch 5-58, Caleb Owens 1-9. 25-360 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Prokosch 3-10, Matt Bengston 3-2, Bryce Erickson 2-10, Roux 1-5, Slagter 1-5, Andrew Reigstad 1-14, Hamza Mohamed 1-10, Gibran Moreno 1-4 ... QB sacks: Prokosch 1