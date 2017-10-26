Search
    Youth wrestling registration October 30

    By Robert Williams on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:35 p.m.

    Registration for K-6 wrestlers will take place Monday, October 30 at 6 p.m. at the High School wrestling room, which is located in the east parking lot of the high school on Madison Ave.

    Grades K-1 - Practice will begin Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. in the wrestling room. Practices will take place Mondays and Thursdays in November and December from 6:15-7 p.m. The season ends on December 18. Cost for the season is $30, which includes a T-shirt.

    Grades 2-6 - Practice begins Monday, November 13 at 6:15 pm in the wrestling room.

    Practices will take place Mondays and Thursdays in November and December from 6:15-7:30 p.m. The season ends on February 26. NYWA season will continue through March. Cost for the season will be $40 which includes a T-shirt.

    Direct questions or concerns to Nathan Weber at 218-847-0164 or via email lakeryouthwrestling@gmail.com

