Olson qualifies for state cross country meet

Olson was in the front of the pack the first half of the race before the lead group broke away.

Down the stretch to the finish line, Olson battled with Bemidji freshman Riley Berg and Apollo sophomore Ahmed Cariif. The three finished Berg, Olson, Cariif in 12th through 14 places. Cariff was awarded the final spot at state in a tight finish for the trip to St. Olaf.

Olson was behind both runners but split the two charging up the middle to the finish. Berg held Olson off at the line by 0.8 seconds.

Olson continues the streak of Laker runners appearing at state following in the footsteps of recent graduates Matt Lundstrom and Aaron Johnson.

The Laker boys placed sixth overall scoring 171 points. Senior Austin Gedrose (32nd, 18:04.0), junior Tucker Strawsell (37th, 18:13.6), sophomores Grant Fritch-Gallatin (44th, 18:27.9) and Peyton Nordby (45th, 18:28.3) followed up Olson to the line.

DL placed third last season just missing a state trip as a team.

Sartell and Alexandria dueled for the team berths with Sartell winning by two points 54-56. Moorhead was in the mix with a third place score of 74. Bemidji placed fourth with 88.

The Alexandria duo of Keaton Gruber (16:56.4) and Jackson Wichtendahl (17:00.4) had an edge on the rest of the pack. Gruber pulled away in the final 100 meters to secure the individual title. Sartell’s Alex Nemeth was next to finish in third place (17:05.4).

In the girls race, Sartell’s Ingrid Buiceag-Arama and Bemidji’s Sadie Hamrin held the lead for the entirety of the race.

Hamrin pulled away late finishing with a winning time of 19:42.3 to Arama’s 19:50.1. Both runners moved up from fourth (Arama) and fifth place (Hamrin) finishes last year.

Bethany Miller (19:57.7) and Aleah Miller (20:07.0) placed third and fourth overall, respectively, to lead Alexandria to a second place team finish scoring 87 points. The Moorhead Spuds won the section title with a score of 82. Lexi Maddux (20:30.5) and Taylor Melton (20:41.8) led the Spuds placing eighth and 10th.

The Detroit Lakes girls team moved up two spots from a 13th place finish in 2016 to place 11th overall scoring 316. The Lakers were four places out of a top 10 team finish. Fergus Falls scored 312 to edge out DL for 10th place.

Freshman Katie McConkey placed 54th overall in a time of 22:43.6. McConkey was strong during the back half of the season taking over the lead spot for DL and will be a proven team leader in 2018 with three years of eligibility remaining. Senior Carly Fritz was on McConkey’s heels sprinting to the line to finish one second behind her teammate in 55th place (22:44.6).

Senior Emma Fegely (23:10.2) and junior Emily Kain (23:12.6) finished together in 68th and 69th places. Senior Cortney Brodsho had the fifth scoring Laker finish in 72nd running 23:36.0.

Olson will run at the Class AA state championship meet in Northfield Saturday, Nov. 4. Class AA has the morning session with girls racing first at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m. Wayzata is the defending champion on the boys side.

Section 8AA Cross Country Championships - Fergus Falls

Boys team results (Top two qualify for state): Sartell 54, Alexandria 56, Moorhead 74, Bemidji 88, St. Cloud Apollo 143, Detroit Lakes 171, Little Falls 189, Becker 200, Rocori 231, Brainerd 271, Foley 328, St. Cloud Tech 348, Fergus Falls 359, Monticello 389, Sauk Rapids-Rice 413, Thief River Falls 465.

Top 10 (*Individual state qualifiers)

1 Keaton Gruber Alexandria 16:56.4

2 Jackson Wichtendahl Alexandria 17:00.4

3 Alex Nemeth Sartell 17:05.4

*4 Zach Johnson Moorhead 17:05.7

*5 Sam Ringger Sauk Rapids-Rice 17:08.6

6 Nick Juntunen Sartell 17:09.9

*7 Dawson Strom Moorhead 17:11.8

8 Nolan Christensen Alexandria 17:13.5

*9 Soren Dybing Bemidji 17:15.9

10 Ryan Fernholz Sartell 17:17.0

*11 Brent Heinen Rocori 17:17.6

*12 Riley Berg Bemidji 17:23.0

*13 Tanner Olson Detroit Lakes 17:23.8

*14 Ahmed Cariif St. Cloud Apollo 17:25.1

Detroit Lakes

13 Tanner Olson 17:23.8

32 Austin Gedrose 18:04.0

37 Tucker Strawsell 18:13.6

44 Grant Fritch-Gallatin 18:27.9

45 Peyton Nordby 18:28.3

(67) Gabe Kitzman 19:02.6

(74) Braedon Davidson 19:14.6

Girls team results (Top two qualify for state): Moorhead 82, Alexandria 87, Becker 96, Monticello 111, Rocori 113, Sartell 120, Bemidji 156, Brainerd 162, Thief River Falls 286, Fergus Falls 312, Detroit Lakes 316, St. Cloud Tech 326, St. Cloud Apollo 363, Little Falls 384, Foley 447.

Top 10 (*Individual state qualifiers)

*1 Sadie Hamrin Bemidji 19:42.3

*2 Ingrid Buiceag-Arama Sartell 19:50.1

3 Bethany Miller Alexandria 19:57.7

4 Aleah Miller Alexandria 20:07.0

*5 Alli Hendrickson Becker 20:16.4

*6 Elise Yeager Monticello 20:16.9

*7 Gabriella Witschen Monticello 20:23.6

8 Lexi Maddux Moorhead 20:30.5

*9 Lily Schaeffer Brainerd 20:38.2

10 Taylor Melton Moorhead 20:41.8

*11 Jerzie Finstad Thief River Falls 20:42.9

12 Kayla Dewitt Bemidji 20:48.1

13 Rylie Polomny Moorhead 20:48.7

*14 Emily Driste Sartell 20:53.8

Detroit Lakes

54 Katie McConkey 22:43.6

55 Carly Fritz 22:44.6

68 Emma Fegely 23:10.2

69 Emily Kain 23:12.6

72 Cortney Brodsho 23:36.0

(76) Zoe Allen 23:50.8

(80) Lauren Lokken 23:58.0