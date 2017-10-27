Since the rivalry was renewed in 2015, the Otters have come away with three straight victories. Since 2000, the teams have split 10 games. The last Laker victory was 2004 at home 28-14. Detroit Lakes scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on three Shad Tappe rushing touchdowns and one by Taylor Fuhs to erase a two touchdown deficit.

The Lakers last played for a trip to state in 2014 losing to Rocori 21-6 in a similar game taking a 6-0 lead only to see the Spartans’ quarterback Alex Budde score three fourth quarter touchdowns to capture the section championship.

Since the Lakers last won the 8AAAA crown in 2013 over Thief River Falls 43-29 at Concordia, the Spartans have owned the section reeling off three straight trips to state.

Fergus Falls has not been in a section final game since 2008. The Otters were knocked out of the state quarterfinals that season by St. Michael-Albertville 32-14 in St. Cloud.

Lakers, Otters matchups since 2000

2017 Fergus Falls 27, Detroit Lakes 17

2016 Fergus Falls 12, Detroit Lakes 6

2015 Fergus Falls 14, Detroit Lakes 0

2005 Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 28

2004 Detroit Lakes 28, Fergus Falls 14

2003 Detroit Lakes 27, Fergus Falls 26

2002 Fergus Falls 9, Detroit Lakes 6

2002 Detroit Lakes 27, Fergus Falls 12 (Section final)

2001 Detroit Lakes 27, Fergus Falls 19

2000 Detroit Lakes 28, Fergus Falls 0

In the week three matchup at Mollberg Field, Fergus Falls escaped DL with a 27-17 victory. The game was much closer than the 10-point deficit shows.

DL trailed 20-17 midway through the fourth quarter and drove to the Otters’ 13-yard line facing fourth-and-four.

The Otters defensive line created havoc in the backfield and Laker quarterback Jackson Haire was forced to throw a ball off balance, while being hit, that fell short of a diving Reed Mace to give the ball up on downs.

One the ensuing Otter drive, Nathan Rund put the game on ice scoring on a 63-yard pitch around right end, his fourth touchdown of the game.

Keeping Rund in check is an obvious place to start for the Lakers’ defensive strategy. Quarterback Harrison Christensen was 11-22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns, both to Rund.

Willmar used an effective passing game Tuesday coming up one throw short in the loss to Detroit Lakes. Drey Dirksen made 39 attempts connecting on 25 for 360 yards and four touchdowns.

The Laker secondary will need to stick closely to Otter receivers and defenders will have to shadow Rund all over the field to be effective.

All eyes on the Laker offense should be on the line. With the Lakers finding success pounding the football, the game, in terms of Laker succees, will be decided in the trenches.

Haire and Isaiah Thompson rushed for more than 100 yards at Willmar and Ben Nordmark and Gabe Hanninen ate up tough yards in big dive play situations.

Nordmark will likely make history with his first carry as the Laker senior enters the game with 2,947 career yards. He is one yard short or Mark Leslie in third place all-time at DLHS and 208 yards from Michael Herzog in second place.

Career Rushing Leaders

Corey Brogren (1996-1998) 3,933

Michael Herzog (2010-2013) 3,155

Mark Leslie (1983-1985) 2,948

Ben Nordmark (2014-2017) 2,947

Haire only threw six times at Willmar with four completions for 94 yards. His biggest throw came late in the game to Eli Brooks for 49 yards to set up the eventual game-winning touchdown run by Hanninen.

DL started off the game with a halfback option pass from Jake Bettcher that was good for 32 yards to Tanner Doppler. Bettcher and Doppler have hooked up on the play multiple times this season.

The key to an established rushing attack is finding a way to offset it with the passing game and the Lakers did that effectively at key moments of the game against the Cardinals.

Detroit Lakes also turned the tables from games earlier in the season winning the turnover battle at Willmar and keeping penalty flags to a minimum collecting only four for 25 yards.

Detroit Lakes (4-5) has quietly been on a roll late in the season and come into the game with momentum and revenge on the collective mind for the loss to the Otters in September.

Fergus Falls (7-1) is rested after earning a first round bye. That break can sometimes be a curse or exactly what the doctor ordered. The Otters have not tasted defeat since week one at Willmar 28-13.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Rocori (8-0) comes off the bye to host No. 4 St. Cloud Apollo (5-4). The Spartans defeated the Eagles 20-3 in Cold Spring week two. Apollo got the benefit of the QRF giving Little Falls the No. 5 seed and advanced in a 33-8 game that was not much of a playoff test. Willmar found out the hard way against No. 6 DL that seeding does not always dictate a victory.

Eight total sixth-seeded teams advanced around the state.

No. 6 Adrian def. No. 3 Murray County Central, 14-6 (Section 3A)

No. 6 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. No. 3 Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 26-7 (Section 4A)

No. 6 Holdingford def. No. 3 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 34-13 (Section 5AA)

No. 6 Wadena-Deer Creek def. No. 3 Staples-Motley, 42-20 (Section 6AA)

No. 6 Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. No. 3 Stewartville, 28-22 (Section 1AAA)

No. 6 Detroit Lakes def. No. 3 Willmar, 41-40 (Section 8AAAA)

No. 6 Park Center def. No. 3 Irondale, 17-14 (Section 5AAAAA)

No. 6 St. Francis def. No. 3 Duluth East, 45-21 (Section 7AAAAA)

Eighteen other teams enter semifinal play with a 4-5 record:

Aitkin (7AA), Bemidji (8AAAAA), Big Lake (6AAAA), Detroit Lakes (8AAAA), East Grand Forks (8AAA), Grand Rapids (7AAAA), Kittson County Central (8-9M), Maple Lake (4AA), Moose Lake-Willow River (7AA), Morris/Chokio-Alberta (6AA), Pelican Rapids (6A), Pine City (5AAA), Rochester Century (1AAAAA), Sleepy Eye (3A), St Agnes (4AA), Tartan (4AAAAA), Waconia (2AAAAA), Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1AAA).

(Semifinal info courtesy Minnesota-Scores.com)