Otters erase Laker leads to advance to second round

“It’s always tough to lose that last one,” DL head coach Sara Schnathorst said. “We battled and made it a five-game match but couldn’t quite finish in the end. We came out strong. Fergus just found a way to put the ball away on our side of the court. We struggled a little in that second game and we lost a little bit of our rhythm and you kind of lose a bit of confidence, as well.”

The Lakers had plenty of confidence after storming on to the court and taking a 15-3 lead en route to a 25-12 opening set victory.

For Fergus Falls, it was get back in the huddle and regroup for the second game.

“We were a little tight and instead of intense we were tense,” Otter head coach Renee Erickson said.

Erickson prompted her team to think like they just came out of the locker room and were starting the match over. Fergus Falls did just that evening the match with a 25-21 win in set two.

Teeya Doppler’s kill got the Lakers within two points late in the set trailing 23-21 but the Otters clinched it on a Ellie Swenson kill and a DL error on set point.

Courtnee Ziegler got DL off to a good start with an ace on the first point of the third set, but Fergus Falls took command quickly and built a 21-9 lead and took a 2-1 advantage 25-16.

Both teams got to 15 points at the same time in a deadlock in set four.

A Ziegler ace put DL up 22-19 and after giving one point back to the Otters, Haidyn Gunderson and Bre Price had successive kills and set up Doppler with a kill to lock the match at two sets each 25-20.

Gunderson had a big block, followed by an ace for the first two points of the fifth set. A lift call on the Otters and another Doppler kill put the Lakers in front 4-0.

Like what happened after the first set, the Otters steeled themselves and pushed back.

A Lily Pearson block capped a three-point run to get within a point. Pearson scored again to give Fergus the lead at 6-5.

Bre Price tied the score at 6-6 with a cross-court kill, but DL would not regain the lead.

The Otters scored two points behind the serving of Jade Zierden and she aced the Lakers on a ball that struck the middle of the net at the tape and dropped harmfully out of reach of any DL defenders to go up 9-6.

Pearson added another kill and after a Chloe Nelson block, another Zierden ace, and a tipped ball by Pearson to the edge of the court behind the Laker front line, the Otters were staring at match point up 14-6.

Fergus Falls completed a 14-2 run after falling behind 4-0 in the deciding set.

DL’s Rachel Perkins kept the Lakers alive with a block and a kill to get within six but Fergus Falls closed out the match 15-8.

Nelson played a complete game all over the court for the Otters. Pearson was strong in the middle finding strategic ways around the DL blocks for points.

“I was really impressed with Lily Pearson tonight,” said Erickson. “She’s really been working on that in practice and it’s really coming around. She’s playing with confidence and that’s great. She needs to.”

Doppler led the Lakers with 18 kills. Gunderson added 10. Price had eight.

The match was the final career game for DL seniors Perkins and Gunderson.

“They’ve been leaders on and off the court and we’re really going to miss the quality they bring,” said Schnathorst.

Detroit Lakes ends the season with a record of 13-15.

Fergus Falls improves to 14-15 and travels to Park Rapids to face the No. 1-seeded Panthers (22-2) Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.