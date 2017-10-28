Lakers dominate to win fourth straight Mid-State title

Four conference records went down.

Jennifer Tracy set a new backstroke time of 1:03.10, breaking a mark set in 2005 by Park Rapids’ Brandi Werner. Tracy also broke former Laker Melissa Paakh’s record in the individual medley winning in a time of 2:15.64.

Syd Gulon already held the Mid-State 500-freestyle record and knocked three seconds off it winning in 5:20.73. She did the same thing, breaking her own record, at last year’s conference meet in Park Rapids.

Ella Henderson, Tracy, Lucy Steinke, and Gulon, ended the meet breaking the 2002 Park Rapids’ mark in the 400-freestyle relay. The new top time is 3:48.22.

Detroit Lakes took first place in every event but one. Ellie Ulvin of Park Rapids swam 1:03.90 to edge DL’s Evan Westrum (1:04.30) in the butterfly.

Other DL event winners were: Kaitlyn Peterson in the 200-free (2:09.28); Ella Henderson in the 50 (25.28) and 100-free (57.07); Emma Disse in diving (408.75), followed by teammates Lexi Yliniemi (374.10) in second, Jackson Hegg (336.00) in fourth and Kennedy Hegg (286.45) in fifth place; Gulon in the backstroke (1:10.52) and all three relay victories.

Tracy, Gulon, Westrum, and Henderson started off the meet winning the medley in 1:56.54.

Westrum, Chelsy Johnson, Rachael Bolar, and Steinke swam 1:47.45 to win the 200-freestyle relay.

The top three finishers in each event received all-conference honors. The Lakers earned the distinction 19 times in the meet.

The Lakers are off until Nov. 10-11 to prepare for the section championship in Grand Rapids. Detroit Lakes enters the meet as the favorite having scored two victories over six-time defending champions, the Bemidji Lumberjacks. Bemidji defeated DL by only 36.5 points last season.

Mid-State Conference Championship

Detroit Lakes 550.5, Park Rapids 324.5, Perham/New York Mills 264, Staples-Motley 165.

200 Medley relay

1 DL A (Tracy, Gulon, E. Westrum, E. Henderson)1:56.54

3 DL B (Retz, Young, Gilbert, M. Henderson) 2:05.28

200 Freestyle

1 Kaitlyn Peterson 2:09.28

4 Abbi Smith 2:18.64

5 Josie Retz 2:19.50

200 IM

1 Jennifer Tracy 2:15.64

4 Maddie Henderson 2:38.54

6 Lexi Gerdes 2:39.57

50 Freestyle

1 Ella Henderson 25.28

2 Lucy Steinke 26.02

6 Chelsy Johnson 27.55

1m Diving

1 Emma Disse 408.75

2 Lexi Yliniemi 374.10

4 Jackson Hegg 336.00

5 Kennedy Hegg 286.45

100 Butterfly

1 Ellie Ulvin Park Rapids 1:03.90

2 Evan Westrum 1:04.30

4 Elena Gilbert 1:14.25

6 Maddie Henderson 1:17.87

100 Freestyle

1 Ella Henderson 57.07

5 Chelsy Johnson 1:00.17

7 Rachael Bolar 1:03.78

500 Freestyle

1 Syd Gulon 5:20.73

2 Kaitlyn Peterson 5:53.29

5 Ellie Staley 6:05.57

200 Freestyle relay

1 DL A (E. Westrum, Johnson, R. Bolar, Steinke) 1:47.45

4 DL B (Smith, Gilbert, Young, Peterson) 1:53.63

100 Backstroke

1 Jennifer Tracy 1:03.10

2 Josie Retz 1:07.34

5 Abbi Smith 1:14.27

100 Breaststroke

1 Syd Gulon 1:10.52

3 Madi Gerdes 1:15.83

5 Addi Young 1:16.68

400 Freestyle relay

1 DL A (E. Henderson, Tracy, Steinke, Gulon) 3:48.22

2 DL B (Johnson, Smith, M. Henderson, Peterson) 4:04.25