Otters pass over DL to a section final berth

The Otter defense forced Laker punts from the DL side of the field on the first two drives for the visitors.

Fergus had field position starting their first drive from the DL 45 and scoring six plays later when Aaron Billings ran in from the one for a 6-0 lead.

The Otters took a 13-0 lead on a five-yard pass from Harrison Christensen to Austin Stanislawski and a kick by Noah Raitz to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive in the final minute of the first quarter.

“We have a lot of good athletes on the outside, great playmakers and we watched the film of the DL/Willmar game and we thought we could throw on these guys,” said Christensen.

The Otter senior quarterback completed 13 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the game. When Fergus Falls needed a big play, more often than not, it was a pass completion.

Detroit Lakes forced 12 third down plays and Christensen and the Otters converted on eight to move the chains and keep momentum going all game.

“We had some mistakes in there and that killed us,” said Laker head coach Josh Omang. “We certainly made some mistakes in those coverages and gave up some of those plays that we shouldn’t have.”

Despite a tough start, the Lakers got right back in the game opening the second quarter scoring with an 11-play, 73-yard drive culminating in a five-yard touchdown run by Jackson Haire. Braeden Wimmer’s kick cut the Otter lead to 13-7 with 8:55 remaining in the half.

Haire hit Tanner Doppler for an 18-yard pass and added a 21-yard run to eat up much of the yardage on the drive. Doppler was injured on the pass play and returned to the field on crutches after halftime leaving an open spot at safety on defense and at wide receiver.

Fergus Falls answered with a touchdown on their next possession.

Christensen connected with Matthew Johnson on third-and-nine for 31 yards and converted a third-and-eight on a 12-yard screen pass to Logan Wentworth to get to the DL five-yard line.

Three plays later, Christensen scored from a yard out on the sneak. A fake extra point pass failed to keep the lead at 19-7 with 5:29 left in the half.

Neither team threatened the end zone in the remaining minutes.

The Otters received the opening kick of the second half and got to work quickly.

Christensen found Rund open down the right sideline and Rund sprinted 75 yards to the house to put the Lakers in a big hole 26-7 after Raitz’s kick less than a minute into the half.

“We were expecting a dogfight and we just made a few more plays than they did,” said Christensen.

DL needed to score and did so moving 72-yards in three minutes. Haire scored from the one and Wimmer was good on the PAT to cut the lead to 26-14 at 8:10 of the third quarter. Erb had the big play on the drive with a 42-yard run to get to the red zone.

LIke they did all game, Fergus capitalized on their next drive to keep the Lakers at bay. Christensen found Rund again alone inside the five for a 25-yard touchdown pass and a 33-14 lead after the Raitz kick.

The Lakers drove deep into Otter territory summoning the fortitude from the victory over Willmar last Tuesday in trying to keep up in an offensive shootout.

Tuesday, DL had the lead all game. Saturday night, they played from behind and had to play flawless football to get back in it.

Haire passed to the sideline connecting with Jake Bettcher at the Otter 20. Bettcher struggled to gain more yardage but was stripped of the football. The ball popped straight up into the air and into the hands of the Otters’ Jakob Brimhall.

The Laker defense needed a stop badly and in response to the turnover forced the only three-and-out from the Fergus offense all game.

Bettcher was in to punt receive in place of Doppler and nearly gave the ball away with a muff, but Erb was there to grab the loose ball at midfield.

DL moved 49 yards on 10 plays and had new life after Erb scored on a five-yard run and Wimmer made his third kick to trail 33-21 with 9:52 to play.

Laker defenders forced another Raitz punt and DL got the ball at their own 10-yard line with seven minutes left in the game.

The game, however, was over on the next play.

Wentworth stepped in front of a Haire pass and returned the ball to the Laker two-yard line to kill any chance at a late comeback.

Billings scored on the first play from scrimmage and Raitz made the kick to go up 40-21. The Otters sacked Haire in the end zone for a safety late in the game and killed the clock in victory formation.

Fergus Falls (8-1) will play Rocori (9-0) at Alexandria high school Friday, Nov. 2 for the 8AAAA title. Rocori has won the last three.

“We’re going to get back to the grind; we’re going to be in the weight room and out here practicing hard and just do what we do next week,” Christensen said.

Detroit Lakes ends the campaign 4-6 overall and made a strong showing late in the season after battling through injuries to key players early in the year and bringing young guys up to speed as replacements. Long gone is the team that had more penalties than points in a couple games. The DL gridders summoned Laker Pride to win three of their last four games and put up a strong fight in the playoffs.

“Sometimes it’s hard as a fan to recognize that, but these are high school kids,” said Omang. “From where we started to where we are today, that was a long ways. Sometimes things don’t go your way even though you think you’re doing everything right or you worked as hard as you could. These guys never quit; they kept going and fighting and I’m so proud of these guys because they didn’t give up.”

Game notes:

*Ben Nordmark rushed 13 times for 82 yards to surpass Mark Leslie for third all-time in career rushing yards at Detroit Lakes. He finishes his career with 3,029 yards, 126 shy of Michael Herzog’s 3,155. Corey Brogren remains the all-time leader with 3,933 yards.

*The Otters’ win was the first career playoff victory for head coach Steve Olson.

FF 13 6 14 9 - 42

DL 0 7 7 7 - 21

First quarter

F - Aaron Billings 1 run (kick failed)

F - Austin Stanislawski 5 pass from Harrison Christensen (Raitz kick)

Second quarter

D - Jackson Haire 5 run (Wimmer kick)

F - Christensen 1 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

F - Nathan Rund 75 pass from Christensen (Raitz kick)

Fourth quarter

D - Cameron Erb 5 run (Wimmer kick)

F - Billings 2 run (Raitz kick) FF 40, DL 21. 6:58 to play

F - Safety