STATE XC: Morgan wraps career with sixth state appearance

Morgan’s state run started for Dover-Eyota as a seventh grader where she placed 106th for the fifth place Eagles. After transferring to Frazee for eighth grade, she finished 93rd with teammate Megan Danielson, a seventh-grader, finishing 65th in her debut at state.

Both runners qualified again in 2014 with Morgan nabbing her first of two straight All-State finishes in 14th overall and Danielson improving to 53rd.

Morgan was All-State again in 2015 placing 15th; Danielson finished 59th.

Last year, Morgan qualified alone and placed 34th.

The Hornet duo returned this season together. Morgan placed 28th in a time of 19:43.5.

Danielson ran a 5K time of 21:13.2 to finish 121st.

Lake Park-Audubon eighth-grader Lily Peterson made her second straight trip on pace to make six career appearances like Morgan jumping up from a 126th place finish in 2016 to 45th this season. Peterson ran a time of 20:06.9, knocking more than a minute off her debut time 21:15.5.

Pelican Rapids’ sophomore Abby Syverson matched her 2016 effort with a second 69th place finish. Syverson ran 20:28.9 last year and finished in 20:23.7 Saturday.

Fellow Viking David Johnston ran a time of 17:18.0 to finish in 58th place in the boys race. He moved up from a finish of 62nd last season (17:16.9).

Perham won both team titles. The Yellowjacket girls edged Cotter High School of Winona by a point to win the Class A team championship for the second time in three seasons. The Yellowjackets’ only other state title came in 2015 when the distance in girls cross country was extended to 5,000 meters for the first time. In addition to a runner-up finish in 2016, Perham was second in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Perham’s top finisher in the team chase was junior Caitlin Covington, who was 19th overall in 19:25.4. She was in 10th place in the overall team-scoring tabulation.

Seventh-grade teammate Liz Birkeland was next at 28th overall in 19:41.8, and was followed by junior Hailey Wegscheid in 29th in 19:45.3, and junior Ashley Hokanson in 50th at 20:10.

In the individual race, freshman Tierney Wolfgram of Woodbury-based Math & Science Academy stole the spotlight for a second consecutive season. Her winning time of 17:31.6 was 48.7 seconds faster than runner-up Lauren Ping, a seventh-grader running for Cotter High School. In addition to chopping off 52 seconds from her winning time in 2016, she sliced 20.4 seconds off the previous record time of 17:52 that was established by Cotter’s Grace Ping in 2015.

Grace Ping, a freshman who reportedly was laboring with an injured quadriceps, finished third this season in 18:27.5. Ping’s family moved to Utah prior to her eighth-grade year before returning this year. Murray County Central freshman Morgan Gehl was fourth overall in 18:35.1, and she was followed by Luverne eighth-grader Tenley Nelson in fifth at 18:50.9.

Perham won the Class A boys championship for the first time since 2013 and sixth time overall since 2006. The Yellowjackets had been the Class A runner-up the past two seasons.

Perham found the winner's circle again, compiling 118 points. St. James Area was runner-up with 148, and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland was third at 154. Lac qui Parle Valley (172) and North Shore (175) were in fourth- and fifth-place respectively. The Yellowjackets have also had championship seasons in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Senior Carson Speicher was Perham’s top finisher with a time of 16:25.4 on the 5,000-meter course. That was good for 12th place overall and ninth in the team scoring tabulation: The rest of Perham’s scorers: junior Clayton Anderson (31st overall, 16:54), sophomore Brandon O’Hara (55th overall, 17:15.2), sophomore Bailey Evenson (60th overall, 17:21), and eighth-grader Jakob McCleary (78th overall, 17:25).

In Class AA, Detroit Lakes junior Tanner Olson finished in 56th place overall running a personal best time of 16:28.1. Olson charged through the season taking over the No. 1 spot for the Lakers and leading the team down the stretch. His state appearance continues a streak of five years with a DL runner in the boys state championship. Aaron Johnson appeared twice 2015-16 with respective finishes of 46th and 48th. Matt Lundstrom was All-State his 2014 senior season placing sixth overall and was 27th in 2013.

Wayzata swept both Class AA team championships.

Minnesota State Cross Country

Class A Girls team results: Perham 86, Winona Cotter 87, Annandale 131, Stewartville 137, Fairmont 165, Luverne 203, Maple Lake 211, Minnehaha Academy 219, Jordan 238, Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson Boyd 257, Belle Plaine 261, Eden Valley-Watkins 265, North Shore 266, Proctor 270, West Central Area 272, United North Central 347

First place and area finishers

1. Tierney Wolfgram, Match and Science, 17:31.6. 19. Caitlin Covington, Perham, 19:25.4. 27. Liz Birkeland, Perham, 19:41.8. 28. Ellie Morgan, Frazee, 19:43.5. 29. Hailey Wegscheid, Perham, 19:45.3. 45. Lily Peterson, Lake Park-Audubon 20:06.9. 50. Ashley Hokanson, Perham, 20:10.0. 59. Abby Tweeton, Perham, 20:14.6. 69. Abby Syverson, Pelican Rapids, 20:23.7. 88. Mya Morris, Perham, 20:36.3. 95. Lauryn Rustad, Perham, 20:44.6. 109. Teagan Nelson, West Central, 20:54.5. 110. Ella Vankempen, West Central, 20:54.5. 121. Megan Danielson, Frazee, 21:13.2. 131. Katie George, Ottertail Central, 21:22.9. 160. Kennedy Porter, West Central, 22:07.1.

Class A Boys team results: Perham 118, St. James Area 148, Mankato Loyola 154, Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 172, North Shore 175, Jordan 184, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 195, West Central 220, La Crescent 223, Staples-Motley 229, Mora 247, Mounds Park Academy 251, Heritage Christian Academy 264, Mountain Lake Area 272, RAACHE 323, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 351

First place and area finishers

1. Matt Stieger, LaCrescent, 15:44.8. 9. Jake Bright, West Central, 16:18.5. 12. Carson Speicher, Perham, 16:25. 4. 14. Christian Sterton, Ada-Borup/NCW, 16:31.2. 20. Hunter Gowin, Breckenridge, 16:41.5. 25. Zach Haire, Breckenridge, 16:46.3. 31. Clayton Anderson, Perham, 16:54.0. 55. Brandon O'Hara, Perham, 17:15.2. 58. David Johnston, Pelican Rapids, 17:18.0. 69. Bailey Evenson, Perham, 17:21.8. 70. Jack Vankempen, West Central, 17:21.9. 78. Jakob McCleary, Perham, 17:25.6. 82. Bereket Loer, Wadena-Deer Creek, 17:28.1. 88. Dan Wilson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 17:31.5. 91. Kade Runge, West Central, 17:33.3. 95. Chase Belka, Perham, 17:37.7. 112. Isaac Scheidecker, Perham, 17:51.0. 121. Kyle Schill, West Central, 17:56.6. 126. Satchel Tickel, Hawley, 18:01.2. 134. Kaleb Getz, West Central, 18:08.7. 143. Tyrel Quick, Ada-Borup/NCW, 18:18.1. 145. Connor Thompson, Ada-Borup, NCW, 18:18.9. 146. Eli Carlson, Ottertail Central, 18:20.9. 148. Nick Mathsen, Ada-Borup, NCW, 18:21.7. 149. Alex Salwassser, West Central, 18:22.0. 158. Reubens Swanson, West Central, 18:41.7. 159. Tommy Stewart, Ada-Borup/NCW, 18:42.2. 160. Jace Thompson, Ada-Borup/NCW, 18:42.6. 162. Evan Borgen, Ada-Borup/NCW, 18:45.3.

Class AA girls team totals: Wayzata 51, Edina 72, St. Michael-Albertville 102, Willmar 144, Forest Lake 150, Farmington 168, Marshall 190, Andover 218, Lakeville South 254, Rosemount 285, White Bear Lake 290, Alexandria 307, Stillwater 319, East Ridge 326, Moorhead 359, Maple Grove 368.

First place and area finishers

1. Emily Covert, Minneapolis Washburn, 17:30.1. 88. Taylor Melton, Moorhead, 19:47.1. 107. Sofie Overturf, Moorhead, 20:04.2. 118. Lexi Maddux, Moorhead, 20:11.5. 149. Kate Ludwig, Moorhead, 20:42.0. 158. Rylie Polomny, Moorhead, 20:49.5. 166. Cassidy O'Meara, Moorhead, 21:08.6. 169. Mickayla Allen, Moorhead, 21:11.7.

Class AA boys team totals: Wayzata 37, Stillwater 79, Edina 107, White Bear Lake 136, Mounds View 193, Sartell 197, Red Wing 230, Rosemount 238, Buffalo 268, Forest Lake 271, Alexandria 276, Willmar 277, St. Michael-Albertville 261, Prior Lake 303, Winona 315, Cloquet 413.

First place and area finishers:

1. Khalid Hussein, Wayzata, 15:22.6. 56. Tanner Olson, Detroit Lakes, 16:28.1. 79. Dawson Strom, Moorhead, 16:41.9. 112. Zach Johnson, Moorhead, 16:56.9.