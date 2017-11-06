“It’s pretty cool; we’re making history as we go on,” junior Syd Gulon said. “We’re breaking records that haven’t been broken for a long time, records that DL swimmers haven’t even gotten.”

Gulon and freshman Jennifer Tracy have been after records at every meet this season. Both swimmers come into the season and each meet with targets to hit, many times the posted records, and more often than not, they have broken them.

“Definitely, I always know what I want to do each season,” said Tracy. “I just want to try my hardest for the team.”

Gulon has friends on opposing teams send her a photo of the all-time records board and knows what times she has to hit. When the gun fires to start each race she takes aim.

“Let’s take this down,” said Gulon. “It’s always in the back of my mind, saying, we’ve got to push toward this.”

Setting specific goals is team-wide and about more than just individual accolades. The team has their own targets to hit.

“We have our goals at the beginning of the year and we knew coming into the season this was going to be a year where we could be really good,” senior Ella Henderson said. “We just work really hard to reach all of our goals.”

That main goal is approaching Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11 at Grand Rapids high school, site of the 2017 Section 8A championships. The specific goal there: beat the six-time defending champion Bemidji Lumberjacks.

“That is something we’ve been wanting for a long time,” said Gulon. “I remember my seventh grade year, we’ve always wanted to beat Bemidji and now we have the option to. We have the team, the depth, the swimmers, we can beat them.”

The Lakers have defeated the Jacks twice already in the regular season, the first time to capture a third straight 8A Section True Team championship in a race that came down to the final relay. In a home dual 10 days later, Detroit Lakes beat Bemidji 112-74.

While the stars of the team know what they have to do, it’s the breadth of the team talent that is going to bring home a victory.

“I feel like a lot of the races, we’re going to have the win, but the win doesn’t matter,” said Gulon. “It’s all those in-between. We’re going in being positive.”

Both teams dueled to the final race at last year’s section championship. The Jacks rallied to win their sixth title under similar circumstances.

Detroit Lakes had section champions in six of the first eight events, but could not hold off the Jacks team scoring falling by 36.5 points in the final relay.

Henderson, Gulon and Tracy will swim their respective specialties looking for section titles individually and also make up the start and finish for the team in the 200-medley relay with Josie Retz swimming the backstroke portion. In the meet finale, the 400-free relay, Lucy Steinke is on board to try to bring home the victory.

“That is one of our main goals and has been from the beginning,” said Henderson. “Sections is the main thing this year.”

The section meet is also the gateway to the state meet individually. The Lakers want all three relays to qualify to invade the University of Minnesota’s Freeman Aquatic Center en masse. DL just missed a top 20 team finish last year in 21st place and need relay points to go with their automatics in swimming and diving to move up the leaderboard.

Detroit Lakes has dominated section diving the past few years and should again with defending champion Emma Disse and Lexi Yliniemi leading on the springboard. Disse had her best finish at state last year in fourth place. Yliniemi was 24th after the diving prelims.

The Lakers left the 2016 state meet with a lot to prove to themselves after a few near-misses to make the finals.

Gulon led the way reaching the podium in sixth place in the 500-free. Tracy placed 11th in the butterfly.

The remainder of state entries were just outside of the finals. The top eight swimmers make the A finals, while ninth through 16th advance to the B finals.

Henderson was 25th in the 100-free and missed the 50-free finals by 0.46 seconds. The 200-medley team (Retz, Tracy, Gulon, Henderson) is a year more experienced after just missing in 17th. Gulon was two places from the 200-free finals. Tracy was two places away from the 200-individual medley finals.

Tracy made a big jump earlier this year capturing the Class A State True Team Butterfly championship and like the rest of her teammates is working toward the finals at the MSHSL State meet.

“Yes, definitely top eight,” she said.

On that big stage, Tracy swam her best time ever in the event and the Lakers will need those types of performances from all their swimmers and divers to spark a long-sought victory this weekend.

Tracy is following in the wake of former Laker Melissa Paakh, who was Detroit Lakes’ first-ever state champion winning the butterfly in 2010.

That was also the last year a team other than Bemidji captured the section team title. Park Rapids won their second consecutive 8A championship defeating the Jacks by 115 points and did it without a first place finish.

If the earlier battle between DL and Bemidji at True Team is an indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be a nailbiter.

2017 records broken by Laker swimmers

Mid-State Conference Championships

Tracy set a new backstroke time of 1:03.10, breaking a mark set in 2005 by Park Rapids’ Brandi Werner. Tracy also broke Paakh’s record in the individual medley swimming 2:15.64.

Gulon already held the Mid-State 500-freestyle record and knocked three seconds off it winning in 5:20.73.

Henderson, Tracy, Steinke, and Gulon, ended the meet breaking the 2002 Park Rapids’ mark in the 400-freestyle relay with a new mark of 3:48.22.

Section 8A True Team Championships

Tracy picked up her first victory in the 200-Individual Medley with a new record time of 2:15.13. The former mark was held by Kara Fischer of Fergus Falls from 2007 (2:15.88).

Tracy set a new mark in the butterfly swimming 59.12 to win by more than five seconds. She broke Paakh’s 2009 record of 59.68.

Gulon did double duty breaking both the meet and pool record in winning the 500-freestyle.

Gulon owns both the pool and school record in the 500-free and put her name up on the home record board for an astonishing seventh time by the end of the meet.

Gulon anchored Henderson, Tracy, and Evan Westrum to a new 200-freestyle relay mark of 1:44.25. Crookston’s 2015 team held the previous record of 1:44.36.

Gulon broke a Paakh mark of 1:11.05 in the breaststroke swimming 1:10.09.

Home versus Staples-Motley

Gulon broke the 200-freestyle pool record swimming 2:00.15. The former mark was 2:00.72 from 2008.

At Staples-Motley

Tracy set a new pool record in the 200-freestyle (2:03.80).

Disse scored 220.40 to set a new diving record and followed suit in leading a three-pack of Lakers with Jackson Hegg seven points back at 213.25 and Lexi Yliniemi in third place with 208.05. All three Laker efforts surpassed the pool record.

Panther Invite at Park Rapids

Tacy broke the 200-individual medley pool and meet record in a time of 2:13.44. The previous record was held by Paakh set in 2009. Tracy broke the mark by nearly three seconds.

Gulon broke the meet and pool record in the 500-freestyle swimming 5:20.14.

Henderson, Steinke, Tracy and Gulon set a new 400-freestyle relay team that broke the pool, meet, and Detroit Lakes school records.