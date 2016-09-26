FOOTBALL: Raiders beat up on winless Gators

Lake Park-Audubon evened its record at 2-2 with a 40-0 victory over winless Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Friday night at home in District Northwest Red football.

Five different Raider ball carriers found the end zone as LP-A put the game away early with four touchdowns in the first half.

Carter Raaen led all rushers with 124 yards on 18 carries and the opening touchdown and two-point conversion run at 6:27 of the first quarter.

Quarterback Teddy Schauer hit Mitch Hall on a 69-yard pass play and the duo hooked up for the deuce to make the score 16-0 at 2:52.

Jack Osborne scored on the first play of the second quarter rushing six yards for a 24-0 lead. Schauer made it 32-0 with nine seconds remaining in the half on a 24-yard touchdown run.

Freshman Ben Rabideaux added a 30-yard touchdown run in the final three minutes for the 40-0 final.

LP-A put up 418 yards of offense, 300 on the ground. The Raider defense held the Gators to 169 yards of total offense. Junior Tyler Isane accounted for 119 of those yards by himself on the ground.

The shutout was the second consecutive blank scoreboard for the Gators, who have been outscored 168-21 this season.

LP-A improves to second place at 2-1 in the district, a game back of Mahnomen. The Raiders get a one-week hiatus from district play and will face a tall task in undefeated Pillager Friday, Sept. 30 in Lake Park. The Huskies opened the season with a home victory over Mahnomen and have outscored their last two opponents, New York Mills and Blackduck, 89-6.

BGM 0 0 0 0 — 0

LPA 16 16 0 8 — 40

Scoring:

First Quarter:

LPA - Carter Raaen 19 run (Raaen run)

LPA Teddy Schauer 69 pass to Mitch Hall (Schauer pass to Hall)

Second Quarter

LPA - Jack Osborn 6 run (Raaen run)

LPA - Teddy Schauer 24 run (Schauer pass to Ryan Voge)

Fourth Quarter

LPA - Ben Rabideaux 30 run (Parker Christianson run)