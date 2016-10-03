FOOTBALL: Pillager downs LP-A, remains undefeated

The Pillager Huskies moved to 5-0 on the season after a 47-8 victory over the Raiders in Lake Park Friday night.

The Huskies put the game away quickly with all 47 points unanswered through three quarters of play. Pillager led at the halftime break 32-0.

Senior Ridge Hunstad had a huge game offensively for the visitors gaining 248 yards on 34 carries scoring twice. He had 80 yards on two catches and a pair of receiving touchdowns, one from 10-yards out and the other from 70-yards away. He added a pick-six and threw for a score. His interception return for a touchdown was one of three interceptions in the game and he accounted for part of all six Pillager scores.

Teddy Schauer scored the Raiders’ touchdown on a 64-yard run at 8:45 of the fourth quarter to negate the shutout.

LP-A falls to 2-3 and travels to face 4-1 Polk County West in a battle for second place, behind Mahnomen, in the District Northwest Red standings.

District - Northwest Red Standings

Team Conf. Overall

Mahnomen 4-0, 4-1

Polk County West 2-1, 4-1

Lake Park-Audubon 2-1, 2-3

Fosston 2-2, 3-2

Fertile-Beltrami 1-2, 1-4

Red Lake County 1-2, 1-4

B/G-Middle River 0-4, 0-5