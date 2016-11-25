New coach a perfect fit for LP-A girls hoops

Peterson was a 1986 graduate of Audubon high school and the former Zephyr and Tingelstad bring some of the old and some of the new in their tag-team effort and have a clean slate to start the 2017 season after a winless varsity campaign last year.

Peterson retired a couple years ago from a medical device sales career and was involved in the youth basketball program at Elk River when his sons were in high school. Getting back to the lakes area and having a chance to build a program from the ground up were ideal for the Peterson family plans.

“Our plan was always to move back home and get out of the cities,” said Peterson. “It was an opportunity and we were able to do it a couple years earlier than we planned.”

The Raider varsity went 0-27 last year falling in the opening round of the playoffs to Rothsay. The Tigers handed LP-A three losses last season and the Raiders and Tigers meet Monday, Nov. 24 in the season opener for both clubs in Rothsay.

While the varsity team was in need of a change, Peterson’s five-year plan to build the program from the ground up combined with his experience with youth basketball combined with an influx of players of both genders following the boys’ varsity program’s run to the state tournament last year set him apart in the hiring process.

“It was good introduction last year to see what had been done here at the elementary level; there just hadn’t been a lot of leadership down at that level,” he said.

Today’s elementary players are seeing far more fundamental work and much more game action than the 2017 seniors did in their youth. For example, the fifth and sixth grade teams logged more than 30 games played last season.

Ramping up basketball from the youngest players to the varsity is going to be key for the evolution of the girls’ program under Peterson’s direction.

“We’ve got some really good coaches down at the elementary and our K-6 program is running three to four months and we’re getting more aggressive with our seventh and eighth grade kids, as well,” he said.

Peterson credits head boys coach Kyle Haberman for creating a youth program that has attracted both boys and girls players.

Another piece that is evolving is an offensive system that players can grow into over their career.

“When you’re in kindergarten you’re going to be doing one action and by the time you’re a senior you’re going to be doing 20-30 actions, but it’s all a product of the same system,” Peterson said.

In essence, it keeps the senior class and varsity players accountable for their play in front of their teammates, peers, and younger kids who look up to them.

It is not difficult to see the impact that success has had on the boys side with a huge pool of underclassmen and youth players joining the program. That success only benefits both programs.

“We’re trying to make hay with that too,” he said. “With what coach Haberman has done and how great those guys are it’s transferring over to the girl’s side. We’re still a little light on numbers for sophomores on up, maybe five to six per class playing basketball.”

The youth programs have upwards of 14-16 girls per class involved in hoops this year.

“Just about every girl, in some classes, is playing basketball, which is really neat,” Peterson said.

Peterson is big on promoting multi-sport athletes and encourages players to concentrate on their other sports, while putting in extra effort during the basketball season. The Raider varsity team wants to put together a better effort this year. Last season, playing in front of a boys team that strung together 22 consecutive wins, the Raider girls felt those losses in front of a packed gym gearing up for the Raider boys. This season, they want those fans in-house for their success.

“When you’re getting six to 700 fans, it’s a lot of fun,” Peterson said. “These girls are excited too. There’s no magic flip to switch. It’s hard work and it’s a process. These seniors are kind of a lead group whose legacy will be what kind of program were we able to build? They’re building that foundation.”

The starting five for this year’s Raider girls begin with two senior captains Sam Dahlgren and returning starter Cassidy Holmstrom. Dahlgren returns after missing last season with a knee injury.

“She’s a wonderful leader and player and it’s nice to have her back,” Peterson said.

Holmstrom will be big in the paint coming off a season where she was dominant on the boards pulling down 184 rebounds. The next highest total on the team was 59 from Rileigh Leininger.

Junior Maria Miosek will start this season and sophomores Carlie Ecker and Maria Schauer bump up to the starting quintet from last year’s junior varsity team.

Sophomore Grace Bowers leads a number of younger players who will be contributing off the bench and vying for starting roles.

“She may be starting in the next game or two,” said Peterson.

Bowers was the team’s leading scorer last season as a freshman and only played about half the season. She scored 149 points, averaging 8.3 ppg and led the team with 37 three-point baskets.

LP-A needs one win to be a better club than last season and have been working hard to get over that hump.

“They’re looking for leadership and they want opportunities,” said Peterson. “We had some girls who really took a step up this summer. They realize what my expectations are and I had to play catch-up not being a coach the past 20 years. I’m learning from Kyle and Ashley as well as mentors and guys I grew up playing against: Steve Sundby, Bob Gorden and Jeff Skogmo.”

Sundby and Gorden are former Detroit Lakes basketball coaches; Skogmo coached in Frazee.

Having extra time with retirement and golf course time with former area coaches this past summer, Peterson has been able to give Raider girls basketball a needed bump in leadership as well as time, which is a crucial factor for a system that needs rebuilding.

“Given this situation, it was a good fit to have someone to dedicate a lot of time,” Peterson said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to make the program successful. To me, it is a perfect fit.”