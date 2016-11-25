Section champs hungry for deeper run

The loss snapped the Raider win streak and left players with a sense of urgency to make a deeper run this year.

“We’re not trying to listen to anyone outside,” senior captain Mitch Hall said. “We’re just trying to achieve our goals. We’re not going to win 22 straight again, we just have to fight through the good times and play through the bad times.”

Hall and six-foot, 10-inch center Jesse Bergh led the Raider offense last season and both will have more versatile roles in their senior years.

“We want to win; the goal is to get there and there are many goals on the way,” said third-year head coach Kyle Haberman.

Even with the win streak, the Raiders (13-3) placed second in the Pine to Prairie South Conference to 15-2 Waubun. The three conference losses came early after a 4-4 start to the season. A conference championship is the first of the banners the Raiders are chasing.

“We think we have a chance to get back to the state tournament; we’re going to get everybody’s best,” Haberman said.

For Haberman, coaching techniques get a twist this year as the Raiders go from Cinderella story to defending 6A champions with targets on their backs.

“Teams are going to try to speed us up,” he said. “Are we going to be the strong-willed team to not get out of our game? You’re not going to speed us up. What you strive to be is hunted. Last year it was a business trip. We wanted to go out there and take care of business. This year, it’s the opposite; we have to accept every challenge.”

Junior Grant Pederson was primarily an outside threat last year and will still be counted upon from long range. He has added some versatility to his game and the coaching staff and teammates have urged him to be more aggressive with the ball.

“We finally got him to be aggressive,” said Hall. “We’ll have two drivers, Jesse in the middle, Carter (Raaen) who is crazy on rebounds and Mikey (Vohnoutka) who is crazy on defense.”

Vohnoutka, a senior, was a defensive leader last year and picked his spots offensively, some games taking only three shots. Those three shots typically were good from the field. Raaen, a junior, adds a threat both on the boards and sharing the point with Hall.

Hall gave up points last year averaging 8.5 assists per game and will look to balance scoring compared to last year where much of the burden on the offensive end hung on Bergh’s production.

“He’s (Hall) going to have a scoring mentality night in and night out,” Haberman said.

The team had a busy summer schedule to find cohesion prior to the season.

“We played a lot of tournaments at NDSU and MSUM and got as many reps as we can,” said Hall.

The Raider senior ran captain’s practice in the week leading up to the start of the official season, as well.

“It was very intense; we didn’t just play around,” Hall said. “We did drills and stuff and it went really good.”

The state quarterfinals are a thing of the past and the perspective of the program is to take advantage now.

“Our goal last year was to win games; this year it’s so different,” Hall said. “We can’t worry about the future, we have to win games now.”

Plenty of responsibility is going to remain on the shoulders of Raider big man Bergh, who has a load of suitors offering him a roster spot at the next level. Bergh has garnered the attention of 35 colleges.

“We’re going to play out the year and he just wants to play basketball,” Haberman said. “It’s an interesting way to do it, but we’ll decide in March at the end of the year.”

Both Bergh and Haberman’s fluid approach to the recruiting process mirrors the sense of what LP-A is trying to accomplish on the court this season. The Raiders want to be smoother and more efficient with the rock.

“We need to have more flow and we’re going to move Jesse around more,” Haberman said.

Bergh will flash high out of his strong side block position and play more on the weak side, as well. Haberman wants Bergh out of the back-to-the-basket offensive routine to provide scoring from around the hoop. The big man can also shoot consistently from outside.

In the end, putting more points up this year is a mandate for the offense.

“Last year we averaged 60 points per game and this year we want to average 70,” said Haberman. “Somehow, some way, we have to get 10 more points, which makes us harder to beat and we can win a lot more comfortably.”

The Raiders should not need a 20+ win streak to get the attention of fans this year. Last year, the Audubon gymnasium went from moderately filled to standing-room-only by the stretch run. LP-A set a school record with 900 people in attendance at a game in the Lake Park gym last season and earned an upgrade in reputation.

“Definitely a different feel; the coolest thing was the fans,” said Hall. “My sophomore year, we had no one there. The support was what I noticed.”

Participation numbers are at an all-time high in the younger grades, as well.

There are 57 third through sixth grade players, up from 40 the prior season. They practice Tuesday, and Thursdays and play games on Saturdays.

“That’s been a lot of fun to watch it; young boys seem to come out of the woodwork now to play basketball,” said Haberman. “They’ve got the bug and that’s what we wanted.”

LP-A should be challenged by Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Section 6A. The Comets return their starters, who suffered one loss in a 26-1 season that ended at Concordia at the hands of the Raiders 80-63 in the section semifinals.

In the conference, defending South champion Waubun returns plenty of speed and shooters, while Brett Maass’ Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Spartans bring a host of shooting guards and a junior varsity team that went undefeated last year.

“They match up with us better than anyone else,” said Haberman.

LP-A has plenty of good to build upon after the most successful season in school history. This team can use that to even better the mark and get past the opening round at state. They earned that lesson the hard way.

“It was good that we were there; it wasn’t great to lose,” said Hall. “We know what it’s like now. It makes a big difference.”

“I feel four of them have a really big chip on their shoulders, so now you want to get those two or three others and your bench too,” said Haberman. They’re hungry, which is good.”

LP-A opens the season with Class 2A Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Friday, Dec. 2 in Audubon. The Rebels were 25-6 last season and were also knocked out of the state quarterfinals. D-G-F was a 10-point victory against LP-A in last season’s opener in Glyndon.