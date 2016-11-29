BASKETBALL: Tigers upend Raider girls in season opener

Both teams struggled in 2015-16 with the Raiders failing to notch a victory and the Tigers getting three wins, all against LP-A.

The Raiders are starting the season on a learning curve under new head coach Jay Peterson.

"We had five players seeing varsity action for the first time tonight,” Peterson said. “As their comfort level increases so will their performance."

LP-A got off to a good start and led at the halftime break 20-14.

The Tigers responded with a big second half putting up 36 points in the final 18 minutes. The Raiders upped their production with 27 points down the stretch, but start the season 0-1 heading into Tuesday’s home opener against Frazee.

The game is the first for the Hornets coming off a 10-17 season last year.

Carlie Ecker led the Raiders with 16 points; Cassidy Holmstrom and Maria Schauer added nine and seven points, respectively.