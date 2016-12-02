Raiders control tempo in victory over Rebels

Bergh battled a sagging triple-team defense deployed by the Rebels but found space enough to keep the Raider cushion on the scoreboard.

“It’s so tough for us to replicate that kind of defense in practice,” LP-A head coach Kyle Haberman said. “We need him to be more active and he knows that.”

Mitch Hall started a first half run giving the Raiders an early 9-8 lead that LP-A refused to relinquish.

Bergh scored a dozen points in both halves and found a rhythm as halftime neared to send LP-A to the locker room up 24-18.

The Rebels took advantage of Raider turnovers early in the second half to cut the deficit to five points 28-23 on a Brandon Ciak free throw but would get no closer.

“For my own sanity, I’d like to turn the ball over less and be more sharp, but that’s how I coach,” said Haberman. “We’re going to do things our way. We’re going to stay grounded and we’re going to have to grind some games out.”

The Raiders kept the Rebels at bay keeping the lead around 10 points the remainder of the game.

D-G-F failed to take advantage of missed front end free throws by the Raiders in the final two minutes with empty trips on the offensive end of the floor.

The Rebels played without Kyle Rothschadl, who is academically ineligible for the first two games.

“We wish Kyle would have been able to play,” said Haberman. “I think we would have been okay. Credit to them; they did what a lot of teams are going to try to do. Our guys know we’re going to dictate pace and because of that we’re not going to blow out many teams.”

Ethan Edeen led the Rebels with 18 points. Mitch Hall and Grant Pederson joined Bergh in double figures with 13 and 10, respectively, to pace the Raiders.

LP-A (1-0) hosts Fertile-Beltrami (0-0) Monday, Dec. 5 in the Pine to Prairie Conference opener for both schools.

D 18 20 — 38

L 24 26 — 50

Scoring:

D - Edeen 18, Henrikson 11, Ciak 5, Stalboerger 2, Irwin 1, Leitner 1.

L - Bergh 24, Hall 13, Pederson 10, Frank 2, Vohnoutka 1