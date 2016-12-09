Raiders, Greyhounds to meet for Fosston holiday title

Bergh recorded a double-double pulling down 11 rebounds. Mitch Hall and Grant Pederson scored in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Carter Raaen added nine.

The Raiders led comfortably 47-21 at halftime.

Isaac Volk scored 23 points to lead the Drakes tallying 57 percent of Blackduck’s scoring.

LP-A Head Coach Kyle Haberman targeted 70 points per game for his team to be able to control games this season. After slugging it out in the opener defeating Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50-38, the Raiders have surpassed 70 points in back-to-back games to improve to 3-0 and will take on the host Greyhounds Friday night in the championship game.

Fosston (1-2) advanced to the final with a 60-45 victory over Win-E-Mac. The victory was the first of the season for Fosston against losses to (3-0) Red Lake 74-55 and (1-0) Ada-Borup 70-61.

Fosston defeated Lake Park-Audubon in the first round of the tournament last year as the Raiders got off to a 2-2 start before reeling off the victories en route to a 26-5 season.

Blackduck and Win-E-Mac tip off at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the third place game with LP-A and Fosston to follow.

