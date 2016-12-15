Raider boys move to 6-0

Thursday night, center Jesse Bergh poured in 28 points and the Raider defense kept a double digit cushion on the scoreboard to improve to 6-0 on the season with a 61-47 Section 6A victory Thursday night in front of a full house in Audubon.

“We just can’t get ahead of ourselves because then we get big heads and we think we’re onto something but we aren’t,” said Bergh. “We’re human just like every team.”

The six-10 Bergh played more than human in his typical role of controlling the paint on both ends of the floor and being a dominant force on the offensive end.

Six games into the season, the Raider leader has a positive outlook on the good things and aspects that need some work at LP-A.

“Pretty solid, so far,” he said. “There are definitely some things we can improve on like turnovers and rebounding. We definitely have struggled against pressure coming up the court.”

Bergh played an even game in both halves scoring 14 points in each frame and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws. The rest of the Raiders were 7-15 from the line showing another part of the team game that could use improvement early in the year.

The Raiders got behind Bergh and led at halftime 33-20.

LP-A kept that advantage on the scoreboard the entire second half. The Titans closed to within 11 points 46-35 at the midway point, but Bergh got to the rim moments later and the cushion was back to 15 points.

Isaac Habedank hit a three for NCE/UH to pull within a dozen points with four minutes to play, but Mike Vohnoutka answered with a three of his own and the Raiders ran out the clock with ease.

Cody Peterick scored 13 points to lead the Titans. Brett Braseth scored 11 points.

Vohnoutka, Mitch Hall and Grant Pederson all scored eight points each for 24 of the Raiders 61 and a consistent contribution to the big man’s 28 points. Carter Raaen had six and Garret Frank added three points making one of four LP-A shots from the arc.

Bergh is quick to praise the two juniors, Frank and Raaen, who have gotten more comfortable in their increasing roles as they find a place to fit with the veteran players from last year’s state run.

“Especially from Garrett Frank and Carter Raaen, big rebounds and when they leave Garrett Frank open in the corner he knocks it down,” said Bergh.

LP-A looks for a seventh win in a row at Park Christian (2-4) in the final game before the holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Raiders have won 28 of the past 29 games.

NCE 20 27 — 47

LPA 33 28 — 61

Scoring:

NCE - Peterick 13, Braseth 11, Fox-Murray 8, Sirjord 6, Begg 4, Habedank 3, Bjerklie 2 8-12

LPA - Bergh 28, Hall 8, Pederson 8, Vohnoutka 8, Raaen 6, Frank 3 17-27