Aamodt dagger drains milestone night for LP-A

“All that was going through my head was let’s calm down and make sure we don’t mess anything up,” said Aamodt. “It was incredible. I was just so happy that all our hard work had paid off in that moment.”

Both Jesse Bergh and Mitch Hall scored their 1,000th career points in the second half of the game and had the visiting crowd making a ruckus in the Park Christian gym.

Hall took the ball the length of the court after Aamodt’s three and got to the Falcon hoop but his layup rolled off the back iron as time expired.

Bergh needed 23 points to reach career point 1,000 and poured in 21 in the first half and 41 to lead all scorers in the game. His first basket of the second half reached the milestone and play was stopped to acknowledge the feat.

Hall needed 14 points and hit 1,000 on his final basket of the game at the four-minute mark. He was held scoreless the rest of the way.

The Falcons kept plugging away at the deficit after falling behind by eight points on a three-pointer by Grant Pederson in the waning seconds of the first half. Pederson was fouled on the play but could not convert the free throw for the four-point play. Missed free throws would contribute to the Raiders’ undoing late in the game.

The Falcons’ Steele Senske had the shooting touch in the first half scoring 16 of his 31 points, including the first dozen Falcon points in the game. There were moments when he played like he could not miss.

Senske picked up three fouls in the first half, however, and an early fourth foul and went out of the game when Carter Raaen induced a charging call away from the ball. A call that frustrated both Senske and Head Coach Josh Lee staring at 5:13 on the clock. Senske went immediately to the locker room; Lee had to formulate the game plan without his leading scorer in the game or on the bench.

“We know he’s a great player and we can rely on him, but he still makes mistakes and he’s not going to be in every game,” Lee said. “We’ve got 12 guys that can get the job done and we showed that tonight.”

Park Christian has practiced end of game scenarios with both Senske on the floor and off and it paid off Friday night.

“We ask him to be a leader and he had a moment tonight where he slipped up and we’ll address that,” Lee said. “The first half, he was a great leader, he did it on the court and in the locker room. To compose himself and come back and cheer his teammates on - that’s really all we can ask.”

Senske got quite a show watching his teammates battle to the wire.

“It’s huge and gives us a ton of confidence for the rest of the season and once we get to that section final with our full team we can really go at them with a lot of confidence knowing that we beat them the first time,” said Aamodt.

Hall’s milestone bucket gave LP-A a 69-65 lead with four minutes remaining. Aamodt answered to cut the lead to two points and Bergh and Hall both missed on back-to-back possessions.

Ryan Kerr launched a three for the lead but came up empty which led to another Hall miss.

Park Christian had four fouls to give with 90 seconds remaining trailing 69-67.

Bergh drained two shots at the one-minute mark that were answered by the Falcons’ Allen Daugherty with his only bucket of the game to make it a 71-69 game with 48 seconds left.

In the bonus, Mike Vohnoutka made two free throws and Kerr drained a huge three from the scorer’s table to pull the Falcons within two 74-72.

Pederson missed the front end on a one-and-one and Park Christian grabbed the rebound and found a way to win in crunch time with Aamodt’s heroics.

Aamodt had three long balls in the game, but opened up shots for his teammates by driving the lane and challenging Bergh, despite giving up a foot to the Raider center.

“Normally, I’m an attack player,” Aamodt said. “I don’t get a lot of calls, but I’m never going to keep my head up and stay back. I’m going to keep my head down and get into that and if I can pick up a few fouls off of Bergh, that’s for the better.”

“Brock’s been our third guard and we’ve been telling him his time is coming and he showed that at the end,” said Lee. “He had composure that I don’t think I even had. He’s a player.”

The loss was the first for the Raiders who fall to 6-1.

The Falcons have had a few hiccups and head to the holiday break at 4-4.

“We believe we’re up there with the best teams in the section,” said Lee. “Our record is what it is. We just keep believing in each other and what we’re doing. Credit LP-A, they are an amazing team. I don’t really want to go there to an atmosphere that will be really hostile and a game they are going to really want but we are going to have to match that again. We believed and they got the job done.”

The rematch is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 in Lake Park.

PC 32 43 — 75

LPA 38 36 — 74

PC - Senske 31, Kerr 19, Aamodt 13, Bogenreif 7, Nellermoe 3, Daugherty 2.

LPA - Bergh 41, Hall 14, Vohnoutka 11, Pederson 6, Raaen 2.