Area Pine to Prairie hoops teams pick up victories Monday

Jesse Bergh scored 30 points to lead the 14-4 Raiders. Grant Pederson had 17 points; Mitch Hall added 13 for LP-A.

The Raiders have won seven of the last eight games heading into a big rematch with Ada-Borup Friday, Feb. 10 in Ada. The Cougars defeated LP-A 54-43 in Audubon Jan. 5.

Bombers keep pace

Peyton Syverson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Waubun Bombers over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 69-63 in Waubun.

The Bombers have won 10 consecutive games to improve to 14-4.

Dayton Makey had 19 points; Treston Spalla scored 11.

Titans down Class 2A Rebels

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Class 2A Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66-55 at home to improve to 13-2 overall.

Brett Braseth scored 18 points to pace the Titans. Isaac Habedank recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards. Griffin Maesse added 10 points.

Ethan Edeen had a big game for the Rebels scoring 30 and pulling down nine rebounds. Kyle Rothschadl added 13 points in a losing effort.

The Titans have won nine straight since a one-point loss in Ada and are 10-2 in second place behind Ada-Borup (12-1) in the P2P South. Waubun is third at 9-4, while LP-A is fourth at 8-4.