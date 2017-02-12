Streaking Oak Grove rolls Lake Park-Audubon

"It's really just roleplaying," Pulst said. "You just have to know your position and know what you have to do for your team. It's different for me every game. It just depends on the night."

Pulst knew his role Saturday in Oak Grove's 98-76 win. Pulst hit big shot after big shot off the bench in the second half, eliminating any hope of a Lake Park-Audubon comeback.

"He had some huge shots," Oak Grove coach Kyle Card said. "They went to a triangle-and-2 and chased Andrew (Christianson) and Bryce (Bakkegard) and we know that's going to happen. We got capable shooters and Jace is one of them, and he knocked down some huge shots. It's fun to see when guys like that are contributing."

Pulst finished with 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

"Pulst, who had 15, I watched him a couple times," LP-A coach Kyle Haberman said, whose team's record drops to 14-6. "I didn't know he could knock all those down."

He did on Saturday. When LP-A cut the lead to 11 in the second half, Pulst buried a 3-pointer. When the Raiders cut it to nine, Pulst buried a jumper. The final daggers came when Pulst buried back-to-back 3-pointers after the Raiders cut the lead to 11 late. LP-A never got within nine of the Grovers (13-4) in the second half, largely because of Pulst.

"It's a good boost," Pulst said. "Usually our bench does a good job. It depends on what we need that night. Shots weren't necessarily falling at the time we needed tonight, so it was a good time for the bench to come in."

Shots were falling in the first half for Oak Grove, as the Grovers opened the game on a 27-8 run. After the Grovers led 14-4 to open the game, the closest LP-A got in the first half was 10. After LP-A cut the lead to 38-28, a seven-point possession sunk the Raiders in the first half. Christian sank four free throws on a foul and a technical foul on Haberman and buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 45-28.

Christian had 22 points in the first half, leading the Grovers to a 54-37 lead at half, and finished with 29.

"They came out in a zone, so we knew that our shots would definitely be there, so we just had to rotate the ball and find the open guy," Christianson said. "We started to get our shots to fall and we just built off that. It's just team basketball. We're all on the same page, just talking on the floor. We're getting more and more comfortable with each other every day."

The win for Oak Grove came after the Grovers knocked off No. 2 Northern Cass on Friday. The Grovers have now won six straight.

"I think we're finally getting everyone on the same page," Card said. "Everyone is kind of figuring out their roles. We're doing some good things. Everyone is contributing right now.

"We talk about it every year. We want to get better toward the end of the year. That's our motto. The kids are working super hard, our defense is stepping up, and we're getting everybody making shots right now."

Halftime: Oak Grove 54, Lake Park-Audubon 37

OG: Christianson 29, Anderson 14, Berg 12, Bakkegard 17, Foster 3, Schlenker 4, Pulst 15, Adams 2, Deitz 2.

LP-A: Pederson 14, Raaen 4, Hall 26, Bergh 24, Frank 8.