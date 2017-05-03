Raiders 3200m relay team breaks school mark

All four runners are only sophomores giving this record a potential short life with plenty more opportunities still remaining this season.

Donovan is a newcomer to the relay team replacing Patrick Cameron from last year’s squad. The Raiders are the defending Pine to Prairie conference champion in the 3,200m relay.

The former record had stood since 2007, a time of 9:03.83 held by Lorin Ronken, Bobby LaLonde, Nick Hanson, Skylar Odegaard.

The boys' 4x100m team placed sixth, the 4x200m and 4x400m teams ran season-best times to place fifth and fourth, respectively.

Hannesson placed fourth in the 100m, Will James III placed sixth in the long jump.

Personal bests were recorded by Ryan Voge in the 200m, Jacob Beaudine-Schlick in the 1600m, 800m, and the discus, Colby Hesby in the 1600m, and Tony Lage in the discus.

On the girls' side, the 4x800 team placed fourth in their first race of the season. Lily Peterson took second place honors in the 3200m.

Personal bests were recorded by Ava Hemze in the 100m, Chloe Leno in the 100m and 200m, Rachel Grande in the 200m, Kay Pederson in the 200m, and Mia Gehrig in the 200m.