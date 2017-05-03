BASEBALL: Flyers clip Raiders in extra innings

The two teams played four innings of scoreless ball after tying at two-all in the bottom of the fourth.

The Raiders scored a run in each of the first two innings but were silenced the remainder of the game.

Mitch Hall stole home in the first and knocked in Adam Wolfswinkel in the second inning to get the Raiders started early with a 2-0 lead.

Bagley answered in the bottom half of the second when Marco Pemberton knocked in Parker Sorenson on a grounder to left field.

The Flyers tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Pemberton that brought Carson Grover home.

The error in the eighth that allowed the game-winning run was the fifth of the game for the Raiders.

The Flyers’ Lavan Culkins picked up the win in relief of starter Ben Thoma. Adam Wolfswinkel pitched the entire game for the Raiders allowing only six hits over 7.1 innings of work. He fanned three and walked three.

The Flyers bump a game over .500 at 6-5; the Raiders fall to 2-5 and host Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (4-2) Thursday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. in Lake Park.

LPA 110 000 00 — 2 4 5

BAG 010 100 01 — 3 6 1

WP: Lavan Culkins; LP: Adam Wolfswinkel