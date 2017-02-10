Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Detroit Mountain regular qualifies for state Alpine

    By Robert Williams Today at 12:55 p.m.
    Andrew Backman qualified for the State Alpine Ski meet out of Section 5 representing Herman/Norcross. He is pictured with his coach Matt Brunkow. Mark Ellison

    Andrew Backman, a senior at Herman/Norcross Community School, advanced to the State Alpine Skiing meet.

    Backman has been skiing competitively for 12 years and practices regularly on Monday and Thursday nights at Detroit Mountain driving more than two hours to prepare for competition.

    He will be competing at state for the first time in his career.

    ANDREW BACKMAN

    Herman/Norcross is an independent program and Backman will represent his team after finishing in a time of 1:07.48 to qualify as the 13th of 18 state ski competitors at the Section 5 meet at Afton Alps in Hastings Thursday, Feb. 9.

    Backman is coached by Matt Brunkow and is the son of Tim and Marilyn Backman.

    The MSHSL State Alpine Ski Championship will be held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

    Explore related topics:sportsState TournamentsAlpine skiinghermannorcrossSection 5
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement
    randomness