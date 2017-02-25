Perham’s Olsen takes state all-around bronze

Three Detroit Lakes gymnasts reached the podium on three of the four events.

Sophomore Emma Disse captured silver on balance beam and bronze on floor exercise. Freshman Jackson Hegg placed fourth on bars. Sophomore Lexi Yliniemi had a sixth place floor exercise finish.

Aside from Disse, the Lakers struggled to stay on the balance beam. DL’s all-around contenders, Hegg and Cora Okeson, had falls that negated their chance at a top six finish.

Okeson just missed the podium in the all-around finishing seventh with a score of 37.325. Hegg placed 15th (36.6).

Competition was stiff and Laker gymnasts had to battle through a second day of competing after capturing the Class A team title on Friday.

“They were tired; the energy that you typically see, we just weren’t quite there,” said DL head coach Steve Zamzo. “I’m disappointed for them. They put all that time in and want to show off their skills. I’m not going to make excuses. There is a lot of talent here. You’ve got to be on and somebody has to make a mistake. I’m proud of the kids. They came out and gave 100 percent, everything they had.”

Mahtomedi senior Kasey Lenarz won the all-around gold medal finishing first on vault and beam and added silver medal on floor exercise to win with a score of 38.6. Last year’s all-around champion Maddie Mullenbach of Austin was the runner-up (38.350).

Olsen finished in a rare tie for first place on bars with Melrose’s Mady Brinkman. Both gymnasts scored 9.65 with no room in the judging for a tiebreaker. Olsen scored 9.6 on vault, 9.5 on floor and 9.35 on beam to cap a consistent day for the Yellowjacket eighth-grader.

Minnesota State Individual Gymnastics Championships

Vault

1 Kasey Lenarz Mahtomedi 9.825

2 Maddie Mullenbach Austin 9.7125

3 Kayla Austing Melrose 9.6375

9 Peyton Jernberg DL 9.475

16 Cora Okeson DL 9.4125

19 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.35

22 Sydney Bahls Perham 9.35

Bars

T-1 Mady Brinkman Melrose 9.65

T-1 Jada Olsen Perham 9.65

3 Bryanna Peterson Martin County West 9.6

4 Jackson Hegg DL 9.575

9 Cora Okeson DL 9.425

10 Carly Breitenfeldt Perham 9.4

Beam

1 Kasey Lenarz Mahtomedi 9.55 (9.575)

2 Emma Disse DL 9.55 (9.55)

3 Mady Brinkman Melrose 9.5

19 Peyton Jernberg DL 8.8

21 Alexis Ostlie DL 8.75

29 Jackson Hegg DL 8.175

Floor

1 Maddie Mullenbach Austin 9.8

2 Kasey Lenarz Mahtomedi 9.7

3 Emma Disse DL 9.65

6 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.6

8 Cora Okeson DL 9.55

12 Jada Olsen Perham 9.5

All-Around

1 Kasey Lenarz Mahtomedi 38.6

2 Maddie Mullenbach Austin 38.350

3 Jada Olsen Perham 38.175

7 Cora Okeson DL 37.325

15 Jackson Hegg DL 36.6

23 Sydney Bahls Perham 35.55