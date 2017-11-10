Ortloff is coming off a 32-3 season and a second state finish placing fourth at 145. He finished sixth at 106-pounds back in 2014. Ortloff recently committed to wrestle at Minnesota State University Moorhead next fall on National Signing Day, Wednesday, Nov. 8.

No. 1AA Ortloff and the Lakers (17-6) were Section 8AA runners-up last year to No. 5 Perham in a fourth trip to the finals in the last decade-and-a-half.

DL has not won a section championship since 2004-05 and will certainly be in the hunt to unseat the Yellowjackets again this season.

The Lakers also had a milestone win last season defeating Frazee for the first time in program history in a dual late in the season.

Austin Baker was the second Laker to qualify for state in 2016. He lost both matches at Xcel Energy Center but brings back big stage experience and a 31-8 overall record. Baker begins the year ranked No. 5 at 160 pounds.

Also earning preseason accolades are Laker underclassmen Fabyon Greer, a junior at No. 10 (138) and sophomore Isaiah Thompson No. 10 at 170.

Detroit Lakes has a scrimmage at Pelican Rapids Saturday, Nov. 25 and opens the year at the Park Rapids Jamboree Friday, Dec. 1.

Frazee is back where Hornet wrestling fans expect them to be, near the top of the Class A rankings a No. 2 to start the year.

The Hornets are senior-heavy with six of the seven ranked wrestlers in their final season preparing for a 25th state appearance as a team. Frazee is pursuing a sixth consecutive Section 8A championship and looking to improve on a third place state showing.

Tanner Schermerhorn was a state runner-up last year and is one of two wrestlers ranked No. 2 in their respective weight class. Schermerhorn is second to Michael Suda of Pipestone at 126. Fellow senior Landon Byer is ranked No. 2 at 113 behind only Westfield’s Ethan Arett.

Senior Luke Tweeton and junior Tony Malikowski are both ranked sixth at 220 and 285 respectively. The Hornets will be strong at the end of matches with those two heavies.

Last June, Tweeton was selected to compete on the Cadet National Dual wrestling team competing against the top wrestlers in the country in York, Pennsylvania.

Three other senior Hornet wrestlers are ranked: Tanner Eischens No. 5 at 160; Logan Wacker No. 8 at 182; Michael Miller No. 10 at 120.

The Hornets sent eight wrestlers to state individually last season with six returning: Schermerhorn, Miller, Byer, Eischens, Wacker, and Malikowski.

Frazee opens the season at the Dan Unruh Memorial Tournament in Wahpeton Dec. 1-2.

Class AA Rankings

(Section in parenthesis)

Class AA Teams

1. Kasson-Mantorville (1)

2. Simley (1)

3. Scott West (2)

4. Foley (6)

5. Perham (8)

6. Grand Rapids (7)

7. Hutchinson (2)

8. Waconia (2)

9. Litchfield (6)

10. Totino-Grace (5)

11. Fairmont/Martin County West (3)

12. Worthington (3)

Lean and Mean

Annandale/Maple Lake (6), Delano (2), Detroit Lakes (8), Pierz (8), Princeton (7), South St. Paul (4)

Individuals:

138 - 10. Fabyon Greer, Junior

145 - 1. Braydon Ortloff, Senior

160 - 5. Austin Baker, Senior

170 - 10. Isaiah Thompson, Sophomore

Class A Rankings

Class A Teams

1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1)

2. Frazee (8)

3. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6)

4. Kenyon-Wanamingo (2)

5. Goodhue (1)

6. Sibley East (4)

7. Minneota (3)

8. Blue Earth Area (2)

9. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (5)

10. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena (7)

11. Westfield (2)

12. LPGE-Browerville (5)

Lean and Mean

Ottertail Central (6), Canby (3), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3), Fosston/Bagley (8), Staples-Motley (6), Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5), Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (8), Maple River (2), Royalton/Upsala (7), Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4)

Individuals:

113 - 2. Landon Byer, Senior

120 - 10. Michael Miller, Senior

126 - 2. Tanner Schermerhorn, Senior

160 - 5. Tanner Eischens, Senior

182 - 8. Logan Wacker, Senior

220 - 6 Luke Tweeton, Senior

285 - 6. Tony Malikowski, Junior