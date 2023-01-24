ADVERTISEMENT
Artists from the Twin Cities' Leonic Collective are hard at work this week, creating a new, interactive public art structure that will become part of the kids' playground at Detroit Mountain.
JCPenney in Detroit Lakes is set to close its doors for the last time in May, according to multiple sources. Returns on items will be granted until Jan. 31 with liquidation beginning in February.
Benson and Turner Foods will process cattle and hogs at Waubun, Minnesota, on the White Earth Reservation with the help of a USDA grant.
Cole Larson scored 49 seconds into overtime in Detroit Lakes' 3-2 win over Northern Lakes on Monday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.
If the pattern does flip this summer to warm and dry, the timing would be very important.
Long ago, the other three species were checked off on my species list: ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, and greater prairie chicken.
The Northern Lights Express, or NLX, would connect downtown Minneapolis to the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Stops are planned in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley and Superior, Wis.
The 39-year-old died unexpectedly over the weekend, just hours before she was to be named the 91st president of JCI Minnesota.
The proposals called for expanding affordable health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option and more than a billion dollars in affordable housing proposals over the next four years.
Crime and fire report: Vehicle rammed multiple times in Frazee driveway; Perham woman drove vehicle into lake
A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes woman reportedly rammed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into a 39-year-old Perham woman’s Hyundai Sonata multiple times causing damage, according to an emergency dispatch report.
A Huron, S.D., resident speculated the rocks that the city placed in the James River next to the dam, paired with a lack of oxygen, were largely responsible for the pileup.
No-smudging signs were posted at the University of Mary’s annual Mid-Winter Powwow, an event that took place Sunday, Jan. 15, in partnership with the United Tribes Technical College.
Casey is the well-behaved dog that normally stays out of the limelight.
