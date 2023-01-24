STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

Woolly Mammoth 2.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
A 'Mountain Mammoth' named Mashaal: Public art structure starting to take shape at Detroit Mountain
Artists from the Twin Cities' Leonic Collective are hard at work this week, creating a new, interactive public art structure that will become part of the kids' playground at Detroit Mountain.
January 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
IMG_9896 (2).JPG
Minnesota
JCPenney in Detroit Lakes to close in May
JCPenney in Detroit Lakes is set to close its doors for the last time in May, according to multiple sources. Returns on items will be granted until Jan. 31 with liquidation beginning in February.
January 23, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
IMG_3480.JPG
Business
Benson and Turner Foods perseveres on meat processing plant, even after death of business partner
Benson and Turner Foods will process cattle and hogs at Waubun, Minnesota, on the White Earth Reservation with the help of a USDA grant.
January 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
1 Easton Kennedy AD7C0804.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers need overtime to finish off Northern Lakes
Cole Larson scored 49 seconds into overtime in Detroit Lakes' 3-2 win over Northern Lakes on Monday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.
January 24, 2023 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Lakes Area News
2 Easton Kennedy AD7C1323.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Perham's Kennedy brothers lead Detroit Lakes' offensive charge
January 24, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Motorcyclist accused of speeding back to altercation, hitting open truck door and injuring man
January 24, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
1 Talyn Anderson AD7C5583.JPG
Prep
Girls hockey: Anderson voted MN Girls' Hockey Hub's Top Performer for Jan. 9-14
January 23, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  News Staff

StormTracker Weather

Weather
Colder for Wednesday; Clipper system moves in Thursday
January 24, 2023 05:56 PM
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Some forms of aeromancy remain popular
Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.
January 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: More cold and snow in February, but a switch to warm and dry may be coming
If the pattern does flip this summer to warm and dry, the timing would be very important.
January 23, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
spruce grouse use.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek: It lives in Minnesota, but I have yet to see the elusive spruce grouse
Long ago, the other three species were checked off on my species list: ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, and greater prairie chicken.
Joseph Rolette portrait header.png
The Vault
Did Minnesota legislator 'Jolly Joe' Rolette’s antics save St. Paul’s status as state capital?
St.Cloud-Logo-1000x1000.jpg
Minnesota
Forum Communications launching new St. Cloud news operation
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Minnesota
Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail backers propose $99M to kick-start line
The Northern Lights Express, or NLX, would connect downtown Minneapolis to the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Stops are planned in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley and Superior, Wis. 
January 23, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
KateSpaeth.jpg
Minnesota
Detroit Lakes mourning sudden loss of well-known community leader
The 39-year-old died unexpectedly over the weekend, just hours before she was to be named the 91st president of JCI Minnesota.
January 23, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
WALZ 012622.JPG
Minnesota
Walz pitches $300M for local public safety, $1B for housing, and gun control
The proposals called for expanding affordable health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option and more than a billion dollars in affordable housing proposals over the next four years.
January 23, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

OBITUARIES
63d036e0625a24273f59d93c.jpg
Yvonne Carol Utke
January 24, 2023 01:55 PM
Kate Spaeth
January 23, 2023 03:15 PM
63cee51b625a24273f588bc6.jpg
Shane Wiedewitsch
January 23, 2023 02:05 PM
Dennis D. Dovre
January 23, 2023 01:35 PM
63cd9a245427ec33eee4e30d.jpg
Robert “Bob” John Jewell, Sr.
January 23, 2023 09:45 AM
Pr. David Lysaker
January 19, 2023 04:05 PM
Local
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Crime and fire report: Vehicle rammed multiple times in Frazee driveway; Perham woman drove vehicle into lake
A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes woman reportedly rammed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into a 39-year-old Perham woman’s Hyundai Sonata multiple times causing damage, according to an emergency dispatch report.
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Wadena man sentenced to 1 year for burglary; criminal sexual conduct charges dismissed in plea agreement
Names released in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 Saturday between Perham and Frazee
Names withheld in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 between Perham and Frazee
Public Safety
Prep Sports
1 Cade Okeson AD7C9996.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Detroit Lakes takes fourth at Thief River Falls, five Lakers receive Mid-State honors
January 23, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DL Nordic Bemidji.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Lakers impress at Buena Vista invite
January 23, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Helena Daggett AD7C0512.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers trounce Rocori, balanced scoring leads the way
January 21, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Turner, Kennedy's 3-point nights lead Detroit Lakes over Red Lake Falls
January 21, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Government and Politics
Solar panels.
Minnesota
Minnesota bill calls for 100% carbon-neutral electricity by 2040
January 20, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
DLPF web graphic Audubon welcome sign 2020
Local
Sheriff's office investigating allegedly missing funds from city of Audubon
January 20, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
2500 Marshall St. NE John's Bar.jpg
The Vault
Sex trafficking victims helped US attorney for Minnesota convict hundreds of predators in the '50s
January 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Mearhoff
IMG_9909 (2).JPG
Local
'No, I'm not going to': Nelson refuses to step down, keeps County Board chairmanship amid rotation dispute
January 20, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Get Local
Lifestyle
A golden retriever wearing a red and white bandana sits in front a red and white farm building
The insatiable appetite of a normally model golden retriever
Casey is the well-behaved dog that normally stays out of the limelight.
012123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Fielding Questions: Sweet potato vine ailing, apples still clinging, tomato days to ripen
Will trees and shrubs recover from the weight of snow and ice?
Add some color to your plate with these Garlicky Roasted Carrots, Parsnips & Peppers
Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: How does spending time with God equip us for the week?
January 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
C9F7CB91-2566-4DFE-963C-4C2719DBDA95.JPEG
Columns
Let kids choose their own fun on a day off from school
January 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: When it comes to picking an official newspaper, the lowest bid is not always the best overall value
January 19, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Jon Kangas, Menahga
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Wadena residents shouldn't be assessed for costs from hospital move
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ed and Joy Waln, Wadena

ADVERTISEMENT

