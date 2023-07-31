69th annual Turkey Days brings fun to Frazee

FRAZEE — The 69th annual Turkey Days is now in the books and what a celebration it was! With over 50 events, from a parade to water fights and more, there was something for everyone to enjoy during this year’s event, which ran July 27-30.

Turkey Days attendees check out vendors in Frazee on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Friday's sandcastle contest had Town Lake Beach filled with a variety of different castles. Designs ranged from a large foot to a purple, yellow and blue mermaid tail.

The third- and second-place teams went with an ocean theme. Third place made a shark and second place crafted an octopus. They used multiple colors of paint to make the octopus stand out from the sand.

The winners of the contest were Jeremiah and Grayden Prellwitz. The team built a castle that included green army figures and toy trucks.

Family night was at the Harvest Fellowship Church. The event included bouncy houses, tie-dye and a dunk tank. Family night ended with a playing of the movie “Sandlot” inside the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

One big draw this year, as it is every year, was the Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show on Main Avenue held on Saturday. From sleek modern cars to retro classics, enthusiasts were treated to a variety of automobile eye candy.

Ken Carlson's 1979 Kanzler Coupe turns a lot of heads. Carlson is hoping to sell the car, but despite the interest it attracts, no one has bitten yet. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

One car, in particular, caught the attention of those passing by – A 1979 Kanzler Coupe. Never heard of it? That’s because only six were ever produced. And if you’re in the market for a unique piece of car history, owner Ken Carlson is selling.

“This is the first one that came off the assembly line … this is one of six they figure there are three of them alive yet,” Carlson said.

Of the cars known to exist, one of them is in a museum and another was listed on eBay for $125,000 at one point in time, Carlson said.

Ken Carlson poses with his 1979 Kanzler Coupe during the 14th annual Tyler Shipman Memorial Car show. Carlson restored the rare car — only six were ever produced — and is hoping to sell it. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Carlson found his Kanzler online, and with the price he purchased it at, the owner delivered it to his door in 2020.

“I used to be an internet junkie, buying cars on there, but you can’t buy them on there anymore because there’s so much fake stuff out there,” he said.

But this car is very much the real deal. However, Carlson needed to put in a lot of elbow grease to get it up and running again.

After sitting in a barn for 20 years, this 1979 Kanzler Coupe needed a lot of work to repair the rubber and plastic engine parts that had degraded over time. Owner Ken Carlson bought the rare automobile in 2020. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“What people don’t understand is that the outside is one thing but your engine and all that — this sat in a barn for 20 years, so anything that’s plastic, rubber, it had to be replaced,” Carlson said. The restoration “took a while” but with its beautiful purple color and clean engine, the restoration was clearly a labor of love for Carlson, with him stating it’ll be the last car he restores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson and his wife have taken the car to various events around the region and the odd Sunday drive here and there.

“It’s like driving a Cadillac,” Carlson said. “There’s 12,000 miles on it, it’s brand new. It’s got Ford motor parts in it.”

A man admires cars during the 14th annual Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

And despite turning heads, no one has bit on purchasing the car.

“Most people, when they buy a (vintage) car, they buy something their grandfather or grandmother had driven – no one’s driven one of these,” Carlson said.

On Sunday, things started to wind down with the Turkey Days parade held at 2 p.m., with members of law enforcement and local fire departments marching in the parade, along with local pageant royalty, the high school band and more. Turkey Days concluded with a demolition derby and VFW Karaoke.

Children race for candy tossed from vehicles during the Turkey Days parade on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A firefighter waves during the Turkey Days parade on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Frazee High School marching band performs during the Turkey Days parade on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune