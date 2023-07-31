69th annual Turkey Days brings fun to Frazee
FRAZEE — The 69th annual Turkey Days is now in the books and what a celebration it was! With over 50 events, from a parade to water fights and more, there was something for everyone to enjoy during this year’s event, which ran July 27-30.
Friday's sandcastle contest had Town Lake Beach filled with a variety of different castles. Designs ranged from a large foot to a purple, yellow and blue mermaid tail.
The third- and second-place teams went with an ocean theme. Third place made a shark and second place crafted an octopus. They used multiple colors of paint to make the octopus stand out from the sand.
The winners of the contest were Jeremiah and Grayden Prellwitz. The team built a castle that included green army figures and toy trucks.
Family night was at the Harvest Fellowship Church. The event included bouncy houses, tie-dye and a dunk tank. Family night ended with a playing of the movie “Sandlot” inside the church.
One big draw this year, as it is every year, was the Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show on Main Avenue held on Saturday. From sleek modern cars to retro classics, enthusiasts were treated to a variety of automobile eye candy.
One car, in particular, caught the attention of those passing by – A 1979 Kanzler Coupe. Never heard of it? That’s because only six were ever produced. And if you’re in the market for a unique piece of car history, owner Ken Carlson is selling.
“This is the first one that came off the assembly line … this is one of six they figure there are three of them alive yet,” Carlson said.
Of the cars known to exist, one of them is in a museum and another was listed on eBay for $125,000 at one point in time, Carlson said.
Carlson found his Kanzler online, and with the price he purchased it at, the owner delivered it to his door in 2020.
“I used to be an internet junkie, buying cars on there, but you can’t buy them on there anymore because there’s so much fake stuff out there,” he said.
But this car is very much the real deal. However, Carlson needed to put in a lot of elbow grease to get it up and running again.
“What people don’t understand is that the outside is one thing but your engine and all that — this sat in a barn for 20 years, so anything that’s plastic, rubber, it had to be replaced,” Carlson said. The restoration “took a while” but with its beautiful purple color and clean engine, the restoration was clearly a labor of love for Carlson, with him stating it’ll be the last car he restores.
Carlson and his wife have taken the car to various events around the region and the odd Sunday drive here and there.
“It’s like driving a Cadillac,” Carlson said. “There’s 12,000 miles on it, it’s brand new. It’s got Ford motor parts in it.”
And despite turning heads, no one has bit on purchasing the car.
“Most people, when they buy a (vintage) car, they buy something their grandfather or grandmother had driven – no one’s driven one of these,” Carlson said.
On Sunday, things started to wind down with the Turkey Days parade held at 2 p.m., with members of law enforcement and local fire departments marching in the parade, along with local pageant royalty, the high school band and more. Turkey Days concluded with a demolition derby and VFW Karaoke.
