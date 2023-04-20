Becker County kills its feedlot moratorium

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Board on Tuesday removed its seven-month-old moratorium on new confined animal feedlots (of over 200 animal units) in Becker County.

The board passed that moratorium out of concern that clusters of very large, commercial-style animal feedlots could move into Becker County.

The move to reverse the moratorium came after a number of farmers showed up at the March 21 county board meeting, concerned about an interim ordinance that was designed to strengthen the moratorium if it was challenged in court.

The idea behind the moratorium was always to protect local farmers, not hurt their business, so the interim ordinance was tabled and some of those farmers were included in an ad-hoc feedlot committee set up by Becker County Planning and Zoning Director Kyle Vareberg to look at the feedlot issue.

Two members of the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League – Bill Henke and Willis Mattison – said on Tuesday that they had asked to be on the ad-hoc committee, but were denied.

“There was a wealth of information out there that the ad-hoc committee did not have the chance to review,” Henke said at the April 18 county board meeting. ”I’m speaking to large industrial commercial feedlots, not farm feedlots.”

Mattison, a retired MPCA employee, said he has extensive experience with regulating large feedlots, and believed his knowledge would have been helpful. “I’d hoped to be appointed to the ad-hoc committee,” he said.

On March 30, that ad-hoc committee met and decided that no moratorium was needed — existing feedlot regulations enforced by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the existing county zoning ordinance were adequate.

Prior to the vote on Tuesday, Mattison asked commissioners to table the moratorium-ending resolution, and he asked for the opportunity to show video testimony from farmers in Iowa and southern Minnesota, whose farms and lives were impacted by clusters of large industrial-style feedlots.

Board Chair Barry Nelson suggested it would be better to provide the video to individuals and commissioners to be watched on their own time. And he said the board needed to act to end the moratorium.

“The moratorium wasn’t properly done,” Nelson said. “If tested in court — well, we wouldn't want it to be tested. We need to move forward with this, and clarify it.”

Commissioner John Okeson agreed that the moratorium was flawed. “As I said before, there was no public hearing, no ordinance process,” he said.

However, the county is starting the process of updating its comprehensive plan, Nelson noted, and “we have the ability in the comprehensive plan to address it,” he said. “We want to avoid whole townships being taken over, to the detriment of local farmers.”

Moving forward, said Commissioner Erica Jepson, “we want to make sure all sides are heard from, all citizens of Becker County.”

The board voted unanimously to remove the county moratorium.

That action does not affect a new feedlot moratorium put in place by the White Earth Tribal Council within reservation boundaries, including a dozen townships in northern Becker County.

The county is moving forward on updating its comprehensive plan. It issued a request for proposals (similar to a bid-letting) for consulting firms to handle the project, which involves a substantial amount of work. Those proposals are due May 15.

The preliminary schedule put together by county staff has the county planning commission reviewing those proposals on May 31, and perhaps weeding some of them out prior to final county board approval sometime in June.

But that would be an unusual process, since proposals on a major project like the comprehensive plan are normally reviewed by the county board, not the planning commission, noted Board Chairman Barry Nelson.

“That’s the board’s prerogative,” he said, though of course the planning commission would be kept in the loop.

Commissioners decided to wait, see how many proposals came in, then decide whether the planning commission should review them first, or whether the county board should just handle the process in its regular way.