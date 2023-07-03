Breckenridge Bucks best Ligers 10-1

BRECKENRIDGE — The Detroit Lakes Ligers were outmatched against the Breckenridge Bucks on Friday, June 30, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The Bucks used a strong eighth inning to pull away from the Ligers, scoring six runs in the inning alone and going on to win 10-1.

Breckenridge jumped out to a 4-0 lead through five innings of play. The Ligers' lone run came in the top of the sixth inning.

Casey Ness grounded out for the first out of the sixth inning. Bradley Swiers was next up and he popped out to the first baseman for the second out. Jacob Thomas singled to left field to keep the inning alive. Thomas then stole second base to put a runner in scoring position for the Ligers. Zack Oistad then hit a hard ground ball to the outfield to score Thomas and put Detroit Lakes on the board, 4-1.

The Bucks put the game away in the bottom of the eighth inning. They combined for three singles, a double, along with an error and a walk to score six runs and lead 10-1.

Brandon Johnson was the pitcher for the Ligers. He went eight innings giving up 11 hits and 10 runs, five of which were earned on 159 pitches. Johnson struck out eight batters while walking seven.

Detroit Lakes had seven hits led by Thomas who went 2-3. Dennis Ashley and Andrew Kulik each had a hit along with Ness, Swiers, and Oistad. The Ligers had five errors as a team.

DTLK- 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0- 1

BRCK- 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 6 X- 10

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brandon Johnson: 8.0 IP, 11H, 10R, 5ER, 8K, 7BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-3, BB; Bradley Swiers: 1-4; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, R, BB; Zack Oistad: 1-4, RBI; Trevor Tappe: 0-4; Tristan Wimmer: 0-4; Tom Truedson: 0-3, BB; Dennis Ashley: 1-4; Andrew Kulik: 1-3