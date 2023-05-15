2nd Annual Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show draws standing-room-only crowd
Eleven local boutiques showcased their spring and summer fashions at the Saturday, May 13 event, which was held at Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES — There was scarcely a seat to be had inside Bucks Mill Brewing on the morning of Saturday, May 13, as a large crowd gathered for the 2nd Annual Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show.
A catwalk stretched from one end of the room to the other, with purple lights providing a springlike hue to the proceedings. The room was also festooned with pots of colorful pink geraniums that were later taken home by the guests who purchased them.
Before the show began, attendees were treated to a breakfast buffet, catered by La Barista, and glasses of "Berry Chic Mimosa," an original recipe that was crafted especially for the event.
Three local pop-up vendors were also on hand for attendees to do a little shopping: Nature's Embrace Soap Company, Cakes and Stuff by Jenny, and local jBloom jewelry designer Stacey Hovelson.
As anticipated, the pre-Mother's Day event drew mostly women, though there were a few men interspersed among the standing-room-only crowd.
According to Barb Zahasky, owner of Mainstream Boutique in downtown Detroit Lakes, a total of 11 local boutiques participated in this year's show, with each of them showcasing four different looks from their spring and summer fashion collections.
The participating boutiques included:
- Drift Clothing Co.
- Glik’s of Detroit Lakes
- Leela and Lavender
- Mainstream Boutique
- Maurices
- Northbound Girl
- Red Willow
- Skirting the Rules
- JQ Clothing Co.
- Beautiful Junque
- Vintage ‘N Vogue
For those who are counting, yes, that means there were 44 models strutting down the catwalk during the hour-long show. Bucks Mill Brewing was closed to the public from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the festivities.
Lakes Chic Street is a collaboration of Detroit Lakes shop owners who work together, putting "community over competition," to create a supportive downtown business district. They also do a live Facebook talk show every other Tuesday.
