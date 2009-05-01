Announcements
As our populations age in North Dakota and Western rural Minnesota, the need for quality home care for our elderly has risen immensely. Village Caregiving opened it’s Fargo location in mid-September 2022 to help meet those needs. Village Caregiving now serves veterans and families across 16 states and is the largest privately owned home care company in the United States. Opened in 2013 by three friends who wanted to provide affordable and person-centered care to their community, Village Caregiving has been helping veterans and seniors to live as comfortably and as safely as possible in their homes with the mission to “keep your heart at home.”
Lend A Hand Up received a $30,000 grant from Cullen Children’s Foundation to boost help for area families with kids battling health issues and other trauma. Since 2008, Lend A Hand Up has collaborated with Cully’s Kids and other community members to raise more than $21M to help 650 families, including 108 families with children battling significant health issues. To support a fundraiser, or start a new one to help an area family, go to www.lendahandup.org
Midwest Bank of Detroit Lakes is pleased to announce the promotion of Karlee Stalberger to Customer Support Supervisor. Stalberger has been with Midwest Bank since 2019, most recently serving as a Retail Customer Service Specialist.
[WEST FARGO, ND, [January 11, 2023] Ohnstad Twichell announces that two associate attorneys have been promoted to shareholder as of January 1, 2023.
Ramrod Motors recently expanded services in a new partnership with LVI Supply, a Bemidji-based industrial supplier.
Taxpayers giving too much to rich farmers
Interesting farm math for an owner of 200 acres of prime Minnesota, Iowa or Illinois farmland receiving $230/acre in annual cash rent:
Thanks to area dairy farmers
June is dairy month, so it is time to thank the dairy farmers in our area. Dairy farmers supply us with milk, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, butter, and a rich variety of ingredients for our health. Not only do they provide us with delicious and nutritious treats, but dairy farmers in Minnesota have an annual output value of $4.6 billion, and create nearly 40,000 jobs in the state of Minnesota. There are 101 cows on the average dairy farm and dairy is 24 percent of the state's total livestock receipts.
Farmers unite and support Dairy Bill S-1645
I am LoriJayne M. Grahn, a Minnesota dairy farmer. I am not a member of any organization, but all farmers stand on common ground where we have had enough!
Rural life was 'heaven on Earth' until cell tower went up
My husband and I moved to the country for the same reason most people do. To get away from city life, enjoy the solitude, breathe the fresh air and gaze into the night skies. From our house and backyard we can watch our horses as they graze and play in the pasture. The evenings are filled with the usual sounds of the night along with dark skies and illuminating stars. Heaven on Earth, that is until recently.
The growing popularity of motorized recreational vehicles such as jet skies, dirt bikes, ATV's, dune buggies, and mudder trucks, collectively termed "thrillcraft", has become a major threat to the American landscape. Once no more than an annoyance, these machines with their expanding power and agility allow motorized recreationists in ever-increasing numbers to penetrate and wreak havoc on the last wild places on the continent. A recently published book entitled "Thrillcraft, The Environmental Consequences of Motorized Recreation" (now available at the Becker County Library) explores the ecological, economic, political and cultural effects of this mounting crisis. This book is more than an exposé of the damage done to our public lands. It also examines the cultural roots that have fostered such a cavalier attitude toward the environment. Many Americans, from the time they are children, are taught to treat our public lands as out door gymnasiums, where they increasingly search for challenges using machines, rather than their own muscles and minds. Unfortunately, these thrills are often acquired at the expense of the land, the silence and the beauty of nature enjoyed by others.
