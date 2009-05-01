Announcements

The growing popularity of motorized recreational vehicles such as jet skies, dirt bikes, ATV's, dune buggies, and mudder trucks, collectively termed "thrillcraft", has become a major threat to the American landscape. Once no more than an annoyance, these machines with their expanding power and agility allow motorized recreationists in ever-increasing numbers to penetrate and wreak havoc on the last wild places on the continent. A recently published book entitled "Thrillcraft, The Environmental Consequences of Motorized Recreation" (now available at the Becker County Library) explores the ecological, economic, political and cultural effects of this mounting crisis. This book is more than an exposé of the damage done to our public lands. It also examines the cultural roots that have fostered such a cavalier attitude toward the environment. Many Americans, from the time they are children, are taught to treat our public lands as out door gymnasiums, where they increasingly search for challenges using machines, rather than their own muscles and minds. Unfortunately, these thrills are often acquired at the expense of the land, the silence and the beauty of nature enjoyed by others.