Bethany Mosher Receives Caregiver Award

Fargo, ND: Brandi Mosher, Bethany Retirement Living on University, Fargo, ND was recently selected as one of four recipients of the 2023 Caregiver Award presented by the North Dakota Long Term Care Association. The Caregiver Award recognizes long term care staff that significantly enhance the quality of life for residents in North Dakota’s long term care facilities.

Brandi began her healthcare career at the age of 16 working in a memory care unit. Nine years later, she is still dedicated to working in a memory care unit, now at Bethany Retirement Living University in Fargo, ND. Brandi has a true passion for nursing and is devoted to caring for people living with dementia. She strives to teach other staff her love and devotion for the residents battling memory issues showing staff how to be compassionate and how to sympathize and showing family that their loved one is still there.

Recipients of the 2023 Caregiver Award were selected from over 690 nominations received from residents and family members of residents. A panel of judges selected the winners based on exceptional dedication and commitment to quality care for residents. Brandi will be honored at the NDLTCA Gala Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 3rd at the Bismarck Events Center and will receive a cash award and recognition plaque.

Additional recipients of the 2023 Caregiver Award are Kinzie Grinde, Valley Senior Living on Columbia, Grand Forks, Marvin Hammersmark, Elm Crest Manor, New Salem, and Felwa Laguio, Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.