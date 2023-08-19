Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes cardiologist Dr. Abdallah Mansour

Essentia Health-Fargo is excited to welcome cardiologist Dr. Abdallah Mansour.

“I was extremely satisfied with the endless support and dedication to the well-being and career development of Essentia employees,” Dr. Mansour said of his decision to join Essentia Health. “It’s such a positive environment and I felt at home during the entire interview experience.

“I also love the smaller community environment, which offers better education opportunities, more direct contact and better relationships with all patients and employees.”

Dr. Mansour received his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He completed a residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Dr. Mansour is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the National Board of Echocardiography, the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and the Certification Board of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography.

“I enjoy caring for complicated, sick patients and I am ready to work hard,” explained Dr. Mansour. “Cardiology offers me the opportunity to deal with both acute and chronic medical problems with multi-system disease processes and diagnostic challenges. It is so satisfying to fill your day with fast-paced critical diseases, provide preventive services and build long-term relationships with my patients and their families.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Mansour, please call (701) 364-8900. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”