Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Charles Canver

Essentia Health-Fargo is proud to welcome Dr. Charles Canver, who specializes in cardiothoracic surgery.

“I started my medical career in a small town in Minnesota - Arlington - years ago,” said Dr. Canver. “After many years of training and work experience at major universities and other health care organizations, I wanted to return to the area and become a part of a stable and growing health system with a solid reputation.”

Dr. Canver received his medical degree from the Kayseri University School of Medicine in Kayseri, Turkey. He completed a residency in general surgery and his fellowship in cardiovascular surgery at the University of Buffalo in New York. Dr. Canver is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.

“My uncle was a general surgeon and I spent many summers working in his office,” said Dr. Canver. “I was able to observe surgical procedures at an early age and was impressed by the first heart transplant performed by Dr. Christian Bernard. Since then, I have always aspired to become a heart, vascular and lung surgeon.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be of service and your care provider. Each of my surgical patients matters to me and I take their confidence in me seriously as they recover from life-altering illnesses and surgeries.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Canver, please call (701) 364-8900. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”