Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes neonatology specialist Mallory Hestdalen

Essentia Health-Fargo is excited to welcome Fargo native Mallory Hestdalen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in neonatology.

“I chose Essentia Health because its mission and values align with mine,” said Hestdalen. “Essentia has a supportive and positive work culture that is visible in employees from every level, and that transcends to each person’s work.”

Hestdalen received her medical education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is certified by the National Certification Corporation.

“I love helping the tiniest of patients and their families,” said Hestdalen. “Working in the NICU is so special because we can see infants transform from very ill to healthy babies who are able to go home with their families. We truly see miracles every day.”

To see Hestdalen’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”