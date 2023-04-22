Essentia Health-South University Clinic welcomes audiologist Dr. Melissa Headley

Essentia Health-South University Clinic is proud to welcome audiologist Dr. Melissa Headley.

“Essentia Health has a great mission and reputation,” said Dr. Headley. “Having been a patient there myself, I know what kind of patient-centric and quality care patients receive. I am excited for the opportunity to be part of Essentia’s audiology team.”

Dr. Headley received her doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She is certified by the American Speech-Language Hearing Association.

“Growing up, I was always passionate about helping people and I knew that I wanted to work as a health care professional,” said Dr. Headley. “Having relatives that have suffered from hearing loss, I saw first-hand how difficultly with hearing conversations at social gatherings could be frustrating and isolating.

“Becoming an audiologist and having the opportunity to help improve patients’ quality of life through better hearing is a great fit for me.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Headley, please call (701) 364-8900. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”