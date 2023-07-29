Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes welcomes cardiology specialist Cindy Otto

Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes is excited to welcome Cindy Otto, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology.

“My passion since graduating with my RN degree has been in cardiology and electrophysiology,” said Otto, who has been in nursing since 2001. “I’ve been in electrophysiology for 13 years as a nurse and as a Medtronic representative, but for the past two, I’ve been in home care experiencing a larger scope of nursing care. Once I completed my master’s degree, I knew I wanted to return to cardiac care.”

Otto said the choice to join Essentia’s cardiology department in Detroit Lakes was clear. “Throughout the interview process, camaraderie and support among team members was evident,” she added.

Otto received her medical education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is also a Certified Cardiac Device Specialist by the International Board of Heart Rhythm Examiners.

“I enjoy new experiences and learning,” explained Otto. “I look for opportunities to learn and I am never afraid to let someone know that I do not know an answer, but I will do my best to find the answer. I tell patients that I learn something new every day, and it is usually from them.”

To make an appointment with Otto, please call (218) 844-2347. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”