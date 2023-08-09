Irrigation technology helps R.D. Offutt Farms  make informed decisions

“A ring around the sun or moon means that rain will come real soon.” In Minnesota this year, we could use a few more rings. This growing season has been another hot and dry one with drought conditions continuing.

While some parts of the state have seen timely or spotty rains, other parts are seeing conditions that feel much like the summer of 2021, which brought the worst drought in more than 40 years. Given these conditions, it’s understandable that some farmers are concerned about water.

Like other farmers, R.D. Offutt Farms (RDO) relies on irrigation when Mother Nature doesn’t deliver much rain. RDO farmers use the latest in technology coupled with long-earned experience to make sure only the exact amount of water the crops need is used, and nothing more. Tried and true methods such as digging both shallow and deep holes in the soil allow RDO team members to directly check potato growth and soil moisture. While no technology will ever replace hands-on observations, RDO is also using more advanced technologies to better understand soil moisture levels, when irrigation is needed and to ensure accurate water use reporting.

R.D. Offutt Farms’ Midwest Regional Manager Tom Heyn is leading the effort. Growing up on a farm and working in agriculture his entire career, Heyn understands how much water potatoes need to grow.

“We farm one field at a time, giving it just the right amount of water,” Heyn said. “Technology is allowing us to get data in real-time, from every field. Using these new tools helps us make better-informed decisions about weather patterns how to use water. In doing so, we are not just giving the potato plant only what it needs, we are also conserving water.” Soil moisture data tells farmers when to water

Over the last several years, RDO has installed soil moisture probes, which monitor moisture levels every two inches at one point on the field. Additionally, this growing season, RDO invested in Autonomous Pivots, a ground-penetrating radar system that pulls soil moisture samples every 30 minutes. The technology collects 300 soil moisture readings per rotation without disturbing the soil, creating more data points for team members to understand each field’s water holding capacity and irrigation needs. These technologies work together to provide the farm team with the real-time information they need to make decisions about water use. Scheduling tools indicate how much water plants need

Farmers are always monitoring crop growth and weather events, watching for rain and considering how much water crops need to thrive. Technology helps to track weather patterns and predict how much water the plant needs daily and when water should be applied. This data is used to adjust irrigation needs hourly, daily and monthly as weather patterns change. Technology verifies water usage

R.D. Offutt Farms began using an ultrasonic flow meter this season, which attaches to the irrigator to verify the amount of water being applied to each field. Sprinkler packages are built on a set amount of water, but as wells age and water levels change throughout the season, it is necessary to ensure the pivot is still applying the right amount of flow for the crop’s growth stage.

“No one wants a situation where we over-water our crops,” said Heyn. “The plants’ water needs change as they grow and we watch their growth, make adjustments and use just enough water to meet those needs.” Irrigation with conservation in mind

Even though the team has decades of farming experience in Minnesota, Heyn said they learn something new every year.

“The biggest thing with all this new data is how we understand it and use it in a day-to-day system,” Heyn said. “We are constantly reviewing the data and maintaining our equipment, so it is running efficiently, conserving water and power.”

These efforts are paying off. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains a robust dataset through its Cooperative Groundwater Monitoring Program, with publicly available data dating back to the early 1990s. According to a 30-year analysis of that DNR data in the Pineland Sands region in Becker, Hubbard and Wadena Counties, groundwater levels are generally consistent. There are no obvious trends in either increasing or decreasing water levels, and comparing the current groundwater levels against records from the 1990s show a small increase - 0.01 foot in groundwater levels - even though groundwater usage and withdrawals have increased during this period.

In Heyn’s words, farming is not easy, especially during absence of reliable rainfall the last three growing seasons. He said that growers across Minnesota work together, often rotating land to grow crops to supply the food chain and sharing notes about irrigation technologies.

“We are doing all we can to preserve groundwater supplies, while making sure our crop gets the moisture it needs to grow,” Heyn said. “Between daily field visits, tools and technology, we are using less water and producing more potatoes.”