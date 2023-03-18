Keller Williams Realty Professionals agents recognized nationally and move to a new location in Fergus Falls

March 2023, Baxter, MN

Keller Williams Realty Professionals (KWRP) is proud to announce the following national awards as recognized by Keller Williams Realty International at their national convention, commonly known as Family Reunion. Over 10,000 agents attended the conference and Keller Williams Realty is now the largest Real Estate company in the world, with nearly 200,000 agents.

The Star Tribune recently named KW Realty Professionals one of the Top 200 Workplaces and Keller Williams was also named the Best Overall Real Estate Company to work for in 2022. “There are a lot of great things happening for our agents despite an unpredictable market, ” says company leader Victoria Ethel Malay. “As one of the world’s top training organizations, we constantly provide resources to help our agents to perform for their clients, no matter what the market does. This shows by the fact that our agents are top performers nationwide…46 agents earned awards in 2022 for their performance at a national level.”

The KWRP office in Fergus Falls has recently moved to 117 S. Mill St., Suite 1. Malay, says “the same great agents who have continued to dominate the Fergus Falls Real Estate Market but in a fresh new location with new exposure… It just felt like the next step in our evolution.” Malay adds, “The Ryan Hanson Homes Team (RHH), headquartered in Fergus Falls, continues to be in the top 1% of teams in Keller Williams worldwide, and continues to grow. Our new location allows for more growth in the Fergus Falls market for both the RHH team and additional independent agents as well.”

Keller Williams Realty Professionals covers multiple locations across central MN and lakes country including Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Baxter, Park Rapids, Crosslake, and Little Falls. Some of the agent’s additional accomplishments include:

• Keller Williams Realty Professionals as a brokerage was named in the top 5 fastest growing real estate company locations in the North Central region in 2022. We grew in net agent count by 400% over the same period in 2021 and added 23 agents in 2022 alone.

• The Ryan Hanson Homes Team of Fergus Falls was named the number 3 producing team out of the almost 5000 agents in the region in production. The RHH Team now has 10 members, has helped over 700 clients buy and sell real estate in the past 3 years alone, and has been with KWRP for over a decade. RHH earned Triple Platinum Status in 2022.

• The Larson Group out of Crosslake, MN was named in the top 5 for total earnings in selling 3.6 million of real estate. They have 7 agents with a combined 60+ years in real estate and are in the top 1% of Keller Williams. The Larson Group was also named as the 4th largest team in the region for selling volume of over 141 million. The Group continues to dominate its territory with the highest honor in Keller Williams: The “Millionaire Agent” group. “Larson Group is the perfect example of a large team. They empower the team to think like owners as they remain proactive in the community and are entrepreneurial” says Malay.

• Angie Peterson of the Little Falls office was recognized as the number 2 producer in the entire North Central region out of almost 5,000 real estate professionals. She was also named in the top five for her earnings in real estate and earned Platinum status. Malay adds “Angie is consistently a leader both in production and to our agents. She’s been on our Agent Leadership Council for 4 years and mentors other agents consistently. This is an amazing honor and we’re extremely grateful for her.”

• Molly Nelson, of the Little Falls Office, was recently awarded “Realtor of the Year” by the Greater Lakes Association of Realtors and was honored for her involvement in her local REALTOR ® association and committees as well as the Little Falls community, Chamber, and Youth Athletics.

• In addition to the new Fergus Falls office location, we added an office this year in Park Rapids, home of the Quadruple Gold, Gartner Real Estate Team who has helped 77 families buy sell or invest since joining Keller Williams in November of 2021.

• The Baxter office location is also full of award-winning agents. Joe Laudenbach has been with Keller Williams since 2009, winning the Silver Team award 2022. He and his team helped 57 families in the last 2 years. Jody Fischer, received the Double Gold Award in 2022, helping 72 families in our community over the last 2 years. Jamie Magness, received the Gold Award in 2022 by helping 69 families over the last 2 years and Janene Imgrund received the Bronze Award in 2022, touching 57 lives over the last 2 years. We also have a new broker, David Grell who has been a great addition to our leadership team. “2023 is looking bright for KWRP!” Says Malay

KW Realty Professionals is part of the JSE Inc. Family of Companies, supporting multiple locations throughout ND, MN, and WI. JSE is the management and leadership arm over a dozen real estate-related companies that closed more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions in 2022 alone.

To learn more about Keller Williams Realty Professionals, Reach out to Victoria Ethel Malay, Company Leader at 218-316-9233 or ethelmalay@kw.com. You can also visit: https://www.kwgreaterlakes.com/