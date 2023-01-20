Lend A Hand Up receives $30,000 Cullen Children’s Foundation Grant 

Lend A Hand Up received a $30,000 grant from Cullen Children’s Foundation to boost help for area families with kids battling health issues and other trauma. Since 2008, Lend A Hand Up has collaborated with Cully’s Kids and other community members to raise more than $21M to help 650 families, including 108 families with children battling significant health issues. To support a fundraiser, or start a new one to help an area family, go to www.lendahandup.org