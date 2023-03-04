Lindsay Forsgren Wins Advocacy Award

PELICAN RAPIDS, MN - Lindsay Forsgren of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, has been awarded an Advocacy Achievement Award by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM) for her work as a Judicare attorney.

LSNM provides free, high-quality civil legal help to low-income residents of 22 northwestern Minnesota counties using staffed offices in Moorhead, Alexandria, and Bemidji, and the Judicare and Pro Bono Panel, a group of 110 private attorneys throughout the region.

The award is given “in recognition of outstanding legal work making a difference to the disadvantaged.” Anne Hoefgen, Executive Director of LSNM said, “We are beyond grateful for Lindsay’s willingness to step up to assist members of the community and her ability to provide extraordinary services to our clients. Lindsay always goes above and beyond to ensure access to justice.”

Lindsay Forsgren graduated from the University of North Dakota and began practicing with Krekelberg Law Firm in December of 2017. She has been practicing for five years in the areas of personal injury, social security disability, and general civil litigation, with her main area of practice being family law. Lindsay is an active member of the Otter Tail County Bar Association, the Minnesota State Bar Association, and the Pelican Rapids Rotary.