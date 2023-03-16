Nicole Tabbut Wins Legal Services Special Services Award

DETROIT LAKES, MN - Nicole Tabbut of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota has been awarded the Special Services Award by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM) for her work as a Judicare attorney.

LSNM provides free, high-quality civil legal help to low-income residents of 22 northwestern Minnesota counties using staffed offices in Moorhead, Alexandria, and Bemidji, and the Judicare and Pro Bono Panel, a group of 110 private attorneys throughout the region.

The award is given “in recognition of substantial volunteer contributions in support of the delivery of civil legal aid services.”

Nicole graduated summa cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She is an associate attorney at Pemberton Law’s Detroit Lakes office. Nicole is a member of the Family Law group and primarily practices in the areas of divorce, child custody and support, spousal maintenance, adoption, and family law appellate matters. Nicole is a Rule 114 qualified mediator, Parenting Time Expeditor, and custody evaluator. Nicole also practices in the areas of guardianship and conservatorship.

Nicole is a Member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and the MSBA Family Law Section where she has held the positions of Vice Chair and Chair of the statewide Family Law Section. Nicole is also active on the Board of Directors for A Place to Belong, having held the position of Vice President and President. Nicole is a member of the Otter Tail and Becker County Bar Associations and has held the positions of Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President, and President in Becker County. Additionally, Nicole mentors law students from Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s hybrid program.

Nicole has earned the distinction of North Star Lawyer since 2018 and has been named as a Rising Star in 2020, 2021, and 2022.