OHNSTAD TWICHELL ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

[WEST FARGO, ND, [January 11, 2023] Ohnstad Twichell announces that two associate attorneys have been promoted to shareholder as of January 1, 2023.

Lukas W. Croaker, UND School of Law graduate, joined the team at Ohnstad Twichell in September 2016. Croaker focuses his practice on municipal and water law in the West Fargo office. He is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Croaker grew up on a small farm near Kindred, North Dakota. In 2013, he graduated from North Dakota State University with a major in political science and a minor in criminal justice. He then attended the University of North Dakota School of Law where he graduated in 2016. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling.

Brent T. Boeddeker, also a UND School of Law graduate, has been practicing at Ohnstad Twichell since September 2017. He concentrates his practice in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate Administration/Probate, Real Estate Law, and Corporate Law in the West Fargo and Hillsboro offices. He is licensed in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Boeddeker grew up in Minto, North Dakota, and graduated from Minto High School in 2003. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps before graduating from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He then attended law school at UND where he graduated cum laude in May 2016. During law school, he was an extern with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Before joining Ohnstad Twichell he served as a law clerk with the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Ohnstad Twichell has been serving the Red River Valley since 1939, founded on the core values of integrity, respect, teamwork, communication, and excellence. The firm prides itself on its exceptional, cooperative legal services. Their wide range of services are provided with the mission in mind to strengthen individuals and the communities to which they belong.