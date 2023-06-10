Poehler Promoted at Midwest Bank

Midwest Bank of Detroit Lakes has announced the promotion of Jasper Poehler to Personal Banker.

Poehler has been a Teller with Midwest Bank the past nine months. In his new position Poehler will be promoting, opening and supporting both consumer and business deposit accounts and ancillary products.

Midwest Bank, Member FDIC is a locally owned, independent community bank with offices located in Barnesville, Callaway, Detroit Lakes, Dalton, Parkers Prairie and Waubun.