Ramrod Motors announces dealer partnership with LVI Supply

Ramrod Motors recently expanded services in a new partnership with LVI Supply, a Bemidji-based industrial supplier.

New hydraulic services include hose repair and replacement, along with inventory for hydraulic fittings and adaptors. This partnership guarantees a large and competitively-priced hydraulic supply to meet customer needs in Detroit Lakes and beyond.

Ramrod Motors, located at 25720 Brandy Lake Road in Detroit Lakes, has been serving the area since 2010. A family business, Ramrod Motors is operated by Charlie, Kathy and Kevin Entrekin (Charlie and Kathy’s son) along with full-time employee, Yuan. The shop is a Minnesota-licensed dealer, in addition to an auto parts reseller serving the midwest. “We wrench on everything, from heavy equipment to DOT repair to trailers and lift gates,” explained Kevin. “Being able to offer custom hydraulic hose and repair services opens us to more customers in farming and heavy industry.”

Customers who need to replace or repair hydraulic hose and fittings will find what they need at Ramrod Motors. Ryco® ICEBREAKER hose is in stock and available for those working in the cold. This particular hose is capable of handling our extremely cold temperatures (down to -75°F) while maintaining flexibility. Call (218)844-8899, visit ramrodmotors.com, or stop by the store to get your orders in for winter.

Located in Bemidji, Minn., LVI Supply serves regional customers and industries with quality brands and customized production solutions by leveraging a broad inventory and distribution network. Learn more at lvisupply.com or call (218)444-3930.