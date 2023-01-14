99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stalberger Promoted at Midwest Bank

Published January 14, 2023 12:05 AM
Midwest Bank of Detroit Lakes is pleased to announce the promotion of Karlee Stalberger to Customer Support Supervisor. Stalberger has been with Midwest Bank since 2019, most recently serving as a Retail Customer Service Specialist.

Stalberger is a native of Detroit Lakes and attended University of Minnesota - Morris. When she is not working, she enjoys listening to music and podcasts along with spending time with family and friends.

Midwest Bank is a locally owned, independent community bank with offices located in the West Central Minnesota communities of Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Waubun, Barnesville, Parkers Prairie, and Dalton.

Midwest Bank, Member FDIC

Stalberger