Stalberger Promoted at Midwest Bank
Midwest Bank of Detroit Lakes is pleased to announce the promotion of Karlee Stalberger to Customer Support Supervisor. Stalberger has been with Midwest Bank since 2019, most recently serving as a Retail Customer Service Specialist.
Stalberger is a native of Detroit Lakes and attended University of Minnesota - Morris. When she is not working, she enjoys listening to music and podcasts along with spending time with family and friends.
Midwest Bank is a locally owned, independent community bank with offices located in the West Central Minnesota communities of Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Waubun, Barnesville, Parkers Prairie, and Dalton.
Midwest Bank, Member FDIC