Stu Kitzmann Wins Legal Services Advocacy Achievement Award

DETROIT LAKES, MN - Stuart Kitzmann of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, has been awarded an Advocacy Achievement Award by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM) for his work as a Judicare attorney.

LSNM provides free, high-quality civil legal help to low-income residents of 22 northwestern Minnesota counties using staffed offices in Moorhead, Alexandria, and Bemidji, and the Judicare and Pro Bono Panel, a group of 110 private attorneys throughout the region.

Legal Services selects one attorney or firm annually from each of four Minnesota State Bar Association Districts in its twenty-two-county service area to receive the Advocacy Achievement Award. The award is given “In recognition of outstanding legal work making a difference to the disadvantaged.”

Stuart graduated from Hamline University School of Law in 1990.

Stuart became a member of the Judicare panel on August 12, 1994. His office is located in Detroit Lakes.

Since January 2014, Stuart has been the primary attorney working at the Becker County Self-Help Clinic. The Clinic is a partnership between Legal Services and the Becker County Law Library. It offers self-represented parties with legal guidance and procedures on forms. The Clinic is open every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The award will be presented at the annual 7th District Bar meeting in Ottertail, Minnesota on May 12, 2023.