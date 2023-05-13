The Insurance Office welcomes Hersch

Brady Hersch is now helping the community protect their home, vehicles, and life. After a career helping people find or purchase a home, Brady remains with Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) as a part of their Insurance Office team.

Born and raised in Fargo, Brady was a realtor and banker before moving to Detroit Lakes two years ago when he joined MMFCU as a home loan consultant. Earlier this year he became a licensed insurance agent, Brady will serve the communities of Ada, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, and Wadena from the local MMFCU offices.

The Insurance Office has been a part of MMFCU since 1987. This group of independent agents represent several insurance companies and can find you the best combination of price, coverage, and service.