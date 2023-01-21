Village Caregiving comes to North Dakota and Western Minnesota

As our populations age in North Dakota and Western rural Minnesota, the need for quality home care for our elderly has risen immensely. Village Caregiving opened it’s Fargo location in mid-September 2022 to help meet those needs. Village Caregiving now serves veterans and families across 16 states and is the largest privately owned home care company in the United States. Opened in 2013 by three friends who wanted to provide affordable and person-centered care to their community, Village Caregiving has been helping veterans and seniors to live as comfortably and as safely as possible in their homes with the mission to “keep your heart at home.”

Providing personal care services, homemaking, meal preparation, companion, and respite services right in the person’s home. With 24/7 availability, no contracts or service minimums, and flexible schedule changes, Village Caregiving of Fargo can help meet you and your family’s need for care at home. Contracted with the Veterans Administration’s Community Cares Department to care for our veterans, Village Caregiving also works with family funding sources to care for our elderly.

Call Executive Director Nick Cross today at 701-715-5581.