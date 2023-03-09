99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Detroit Lakes business wins 2022 Client Experience Award

Carrier & Varty, a Detroit Lakes private wealth advisory practice, won the 2022 Ameriprise Financial Client Experience Award in February, according to a company news release.

Carrier & Varty, Detroit Lakes, 2023. Back row: Kelsey Varty, Matthew Hayden, Emily Dennis. Front: Matthew Carrier.
Contributed / Carrier & Varty
March 09, 2023 02:47 PM

More Local News:

Carrier & Varty, of Detroit Lakes, received the award due to an overall client satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of a possible five points across a two-year rolling period of online client responses ending in December 2022.

In a statement, the company wrote: "The Carrier & Varty team was honored with this award because their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service ... The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients."

The local financial services firm has previously won the client service award in 2020 and five-star wealth management awards in 2022 and 2023 .

For more information about Carrier & Varty, visit their website , or contact Matthew Carrier at 218-847-2676.

